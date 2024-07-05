Back in business: The Brim Hotel reconnects community through reborn pub

Brim's social centre has been reborn.
After several years when most thought it would be closed for good, The Brim Hotel, formerly The Commercial Hotel, once again has beer flowing through its taps.
Located on the corner of Dixon and Swann Streets in the small rural community, The Brim Hotel returned to business in early June.
"Its so exciting," said a part owner of the Brim Hotel Allan Crane.
"Its given the community the ability to reconnect, and they come together on a Thursday or a Friday or a Saturday, and they just talk ... Its been our biggest joy of starting the pub up again."
Mr Crane, his sister Barb Donelly and her husband Steven Donelly are from Gippsland, and have no connection to western Victoria, but in November of 2023, they decided to buy Brim's long closed pub.
"It was a total whim on our part," said Mr Crane.
"My sister rang me one day and said I've seen a pub for sale in Brim, we had a look at it and said okay, lets do it."
After buying the pub, the new owners spent six months renovating the 135-year-old building, painting inside and out, and replacing all the fridges and wiring.
"We had to replace a hell of a lot of stuff, but is been worth it" Mr Crane said.
"We've got such a long journey ahead of us to redevelop, but to see this as a starting point, it's really our wildest dreams realised."
Mr Crane acknowledged the pub should be an integral part of a small town community like Brim.
The town only has two other main street businesses, McPherson General Store, and hardware store RM Dixon and Sons.
"To have this pub up and firing as one of the three businesses in town is really important, we feel very proud and privileged to be a part of it."
Mr Crane said when a small town starts losing businesses like the local pub, the town itself can start to disappear.
"That's what's happened to Beulah," he said.
"The pubs closed, the cafes closed, the pharmacies closed, and all of a sudden the town doesn't have anything. There's no mortar between the bricks to connect, and it makes a big difference to a community.
"And, we're getting a lot of people from Beulah coming here because they just want to meet and chat."
Mr Crane said creating that community connection is his most important driver.
"As a publican, that should always be your motive," said Mr Crane.
"I say to the community, this is our business, but this is your pub."
