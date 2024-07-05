WFNL round 11 teams: squads remain settled for important matches

Horsham has made only one change for its clash with Saints at Coughlin Park.
Injured captain Ben Janetzki is replaced by Harvey Gunn.
Ben Knott's side will also be without captain Angus Martin, who is out injured.
Jordy Keyte, Alexander McRae and Bailey Brennan return.
Burras utility Jye Walter will play his first game since round four when Stawell visits Minyip Recreation Reserve.
Brazer McKenzie and Seth Talbot are the other additions.
The Warriors' two changes see Jakob Salmi and Tommy Williams replace Josh Linton and Marlon Motlop.
Dimboola has a solitary change for its match against rivals Nhill.
Evan Hunter replaces Mitchell O'Donnell for the Roos.
For Nhill, captain Mitch Dahlenburg returns to the Tigers' midfield for the first time since round four.
Ararat sees ruck Cody Lindsay return to the senior squad after he missed the round 10 defeat to Horsham.
Young midfielder/forward Sonny Kettle is back from a shoulder injury, whilst there is a club senior debut for Kane Ivermee.
In: Sonny Kettle, Cody Lindsay, Kane Ivermee.
Out: Hugh Toner, Xavier Vearing, Alex Van Opstal.
Lineup: Henry Shea, Brody Griffin, Alan Batchelor, Tom Williamson, Matt Spalding, Ben Taylor, Baydn Cosgriff, Izaiyah Turner, Pat Toner, Tom Mills, Jack Ganley, Sonny Kettle, Jake Robinson, Jacob Bates, Adam Haslett, Ethan Summers, Flynn Toner, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding, Xavier McLoughlan, Kane Ivermee.
In: Evan Hunter.
Out: Mitchell O'Donnell.
Lineup: Jackson Calder, Dylan Landt, Andrew Moore, Jackson O'Neil, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Sam Leith, Simon Nuske, Pat MacDonough, Ben Brett, Hamish Sellens, Will Griffiths, Jack Wood, Ash Clugston, Thomas O'Dwyer, Michael Pohlner, Darcy Dubois, Declan Paech, Evan Hunter, Connor O'Dwyer.
In: Harvey Gunn.
Out: Ben Janetzki.
Lineup: Corey Williams, Tyler Blake, Hugo Papst, Allistair McKinnon, Ryan Kemp, Jasper Gunn, Brody Pope, Lachlan Hobbs, Billy Carberry, Jack Dalziel, Sam Janetzki, Jordan Motton, Ben Lakin, Sid Hernon, Zak Smith, Matthew Long, Jeremy Kemp, Harvey Gunn, Archie Elliott, Jackson Hoffmann, Cullen Williams.
In: Jordy Keyte, Alexander McRae, Bailey Brennan.
Out: Angus Martin, Arden Sordello, Daniel Ervin.
Lineup: Pat Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Jordy Keyte, Alexander McRae, Nathan Koenig, Corey Morgan, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Mitchell Clarke, Max Bryan, Levi Munyard, Cody Bryan, Becker Irwin, Will Tickner, Bailey Taylor, Jack Henry, Zane Munyard, Mitch Martin, Bailey Brennan.
In: Jye Walter, Brazer McKenzie, Seth Talbot.
Out: Dusty Cross, Rhys Pidgeon, Will Gellatly.
Lineup: Kade Petering, Jye Walter, Wilson Mitchell, Jae McGrath, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Samuel Griffiths, Nick Cushing, Tim Mackenzie, Brazer McKenzie, Brylie Cameron, Oscar Gawith, Lachlan Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Zac Leith, Josh Roman, Luke Fisher, Warwick Stone, Jake Leith, Charlie Gibson, Seth Talbot.
In: Mitch Dahlenburg.
Out: Josh Lees.
Lineup: Daniel Batson, Drew Schneider, Jarryd Dahlenburg, Mitch Dahlenburg, Liam Albrecht, Xavier Bone, Jake McQueen, Jordan Zeitz, Jake Harrap, Matt Kennedy, Wallace Wheaton, Angus Wheaton, Dylan Ridding, Jack Mason, Peter Politis, Darcy Honeyman, Glen Saniong, Patrick Purcell, Connor Jones, Deek Roberts, Nathan Alexander.
In:Jakob Salmi, Tommy Williams.
Out: Josh Linton, Marlon Motlop.
Lineup: Jackson Dark, Ash Driscoll, Tom Eckel, Cody Driscoll, James Sullivan, Sean Mantel, Sam Jenkinson, Josh Fowkes, Jakob Salmi, Aiden Graveson, Zac Marrow, Sam Williams, Riley Ika, James Sclanders, Kyan Mellor, Jack Walker, Jarrod Illig, Ethan Marrow, Ben Davis, Owen Summers, Tommy Williams.
Not yet named.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.