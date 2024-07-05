HDFNL round 12 teams: Hargreaves out for Swifts, Orval in for Bombers

In round 12 of the HDFNL, The Swifts have made only two changes to the side that beat Pimpinio the weekend earlier , but one of those is the exclusion of playing coach and ruckman Brett Hargreaves.
Standing opposite the Swifts, Kaniva Leeor United will be once again buoyed by the inclusion of ex-AFL player Harley Bennell.
Brock Orval returns to the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers line up for round 12 having missed four games to injury,
Taylors Lake see's playing coach Justin Beugelaar return to the field after taking round 10 off.
Jayden Clayfield is also an inclusion in the Lakers list.
Laharum will see the return of senior player and key ruckman Brett Ervin.
Rupanyup's Connor Weidemann returns to GWV Rebels duty, while Cam Weston returns to the squad.
Pimpinio's leading goal scorer Nick Groves returns to the Tigers line up along with 2024 recruit Adam Westley.
Edenhope Apsley's biggest change of the round see's key defender Nathan Witherow come off the side's list.
Ins: Jackson Finnigan, Anthony Moneva, Flynn Loft
Outs: Fraser Thompson, Charlie Campbell, Nathan Witherow
Line up: Adam Hood, Brock Summerhayes, Heath Keatly, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rokerbrand, Xander Clausen Christopher La Rocca, Joshua Robinson, Shayne Williams, Patrick Kealy, Jordan Baxter, Toby Ferguson, Robert Wall, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Jeremy Kealy, Jackson Finnigan, Dale Smith, Anthony Moneva, Ben Campbell, Flynn Loft
Ins: Tom Sostheim, Nosh Foscarini, Deacon Briggs
Outs: Charlie Millar, Jake Mills, Jayke Greig
Line up: Isaiah Adams, Josh Milbourne, Doug Grinning, Tom Sostheim, Luke Byrne, Aiden Richardson, Ben Lawson, Brodie Pitt, Brendan Hobbs, Patrick Mills, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Nash Foscarini, Deacan Campbell, Vincent Macalinga, Brodi Dolan, Matt Nield, Descon Briggs, Matthew Magee, Dylan Avery, Mitchell Mills
Ins: Koby Goodlet, Toby Mulraney, Nathan Barr, Corey Natt
Outs: Tyson Mitchell, Charlie Maddern, Daniel White, Thomas Stimson
Line-up: Koby Goodlet, Lochlyn Hahne, Ethan Freemantle, Luke Bennett, Joel Wagg, Dylan Natt, Jack Stimson, Billy King, Sam Vivian, James White, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Toby Mulraney, Jock Maddern, Patrick Munn, Fraser Bothe, Justin Marra, Kyle Kuchel, Nathan Barr, Corey Natt, Harley Bennell
Ins: Brett Ervin, Cody Richards, Thomas Doyle, Angus Mintern
Outs: Campbell Mason, John Doyle, Daniel Down, Josh McCluskey
Line-up: Pat Lattanzio, Jackson Price, Connor Walsh, Reuben Elliott, Alec McCallum, Robbie Miller, Daniel Easson, Sean Wouters, Reuben Launder, Angus Atchison, Ryan Thomas, Dylan Cross, Brett Ervin, Codyu Richards, Thomas Doyle, Jarrod Kemp, Ambrose Launder, Harry Miller, Shannon Argall, Angus Mintern
Ins: Taylor Wiese, Lochie Ricketts, Dylan Newell
Outs: Matthew Lee, Joey Nagorka, Lachlan Hutchinson
Line up: Jonathon Lovel, Callum Cameron, Kaiden Sudholz, Bailey Taylor, Taylor Wiese, Adam Coutts, Kane Bates Russell, Liam Klowss, Kyah Wilkinson, Zachary Smith, Cody Frizon, Archie Sudholz, Ned Glascott, Lochie Ricketts, Dylan Newell, Daniel Werner, Tyler Coutts, Ben Garwood, Tyler Harris, Callum Hayes, Jett Munn
Ins: Harley Pope, Riley Dunlop, Zachary Kelly, Brock Orval
Outs: Colby Wilde, Dyson Parish, Brayden Carra, Ben Scott
Line up: Harley Pope, Judah Hobbs, Declan Bushy, James Hallett, Ash Lawson, Jayden Besford, Riley Dunlop, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Dawson Cross, Brock Orval, Connor O'Beirne, Damian Cameron, James Officer, Nigel Kelly, Jack McRae, Brandon Ellis, Alex Ross, James Gregg, Levi Mock
Ins: Nick Groves, Adam Westley
Outs: Corey Quick, Mitchell Fromm
Line up: Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Ryder Cerny, Adam Westley, Tagdh McGrath, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Matthew Rosier, Brock Hamerston, Dylan Arnott, Jordan Barnett, Noah Jacobson, Thomas Naylor, Thomas Baker, Liam Pfeiffer, Braydon Witney, Tyler Filcock, Daniel Baker, Dylan Thomas
Ins: Cam Weston, Scott Niewand, Dylan Eats
Outs: Connor Weidemann, Jakob Davis, William Hemley,
Line up: Angus Burns, Cam Weston, Kane Timmins, Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Kieran Sait, Bill Hansen, Brayden Ison, Lachlan Holm, Brad Brown, Joshua Bolitho, Mitchell Gleeson, Bailey Rothall, Angus Adams, Oliver Garth Lindsay, Jimmy Finnigan, Chris Schaper, Blake Downer, Scott Niewand, Max Sudholz, Dylan Eats
Ins: Zak Varley, Matthew Bourke
Outs: Chris Freeman, Brett Hargreaves
Line up: Kobe Lowe, Kurt Bruechart, Bourke Nicholls, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martin, Jack Cann, Paul Summers, Noah Stirling, Ryan Folkes, Mack Padley, Cameron Wickham, Scott Carey, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Paul Enriquez, Brodie Kindred, Andrew Cameron, Chevy Elliot, Matthew Bourke
Ins: Justin Beugelaar, Jayden Clayfield, Jake Parfett, Marc Davey, James Dixon, Adam Hall
Outs: James Stevens, Mitchell Crough, Max Kamstra, Hayden Jamieson, Jeremy Blair, Brendan Healy, Patrick Lindsey
Line up: Billy Finnigan, Brayden Gebert, Ryan Gebert, Bray Cullinan, Trae Martin, Michael Graham, Koby Westerland, Hunter Campey, Connor Healy, Thomas Clugston, Justin Beugelaar, Coby Mines, Jayden Clayfield, Jake Parfett, Tyson Kidney, Connor Schiller, Matthew Millward, Marc Davey, James Dixon, Adam Hall
