'We want farms not mines,' farmers send loud message to mining industry

Wimmera farmers are serious about protecting the Western Victorian food bowl from the influx of mining in the region and have taken their fight to the next level, sending a loud message to the mining industry.
Fifty signs measuring eight metres in length displaying the message, 'WE WANT FARMS NOT MINES' have been erected around the Wimmera in Dooen, Longeronong, Minyip, Rapunyap and further afield by members of the Mine Free Wimmera Farms Inc Group formed in May 2024.
The unmissable black and red text displays the sentiments of the landholders who hope it will become the sentiments of their fellow community members.
A further 100 signs will be in place in the coming weeks.
The new signs are a long way from the formerly hand-painted signs on fences that have faded in recent years.
They may have faded, but the landholders' resolve has not.
The new signs clearly indicate that the landholders want to communicate their message to the wider community and will continue the fight against mining on prime farmland.
The action group, MFWF, was created after a Farmers Only meeting at Taylors Lake on February 9, 2024,
About 63 farmers attended and decided to support affected primary producers and educate the community about potential mining risks, including radioactive contamination.
"We're not against mining - just not on prime farming land," said MFWF Secretary Cameron McDonald when launching the group.
Applications for exploration and mining licenses across Victoria have been growing for over a decade. With recent government support for the industry, landowners who oppose relinquishing their land to mines are almost totally dependent on the voices of the people they say.
Three of the world's largest sand-mining projects are within a 70-kilometer radius of Horsham.
The proposed Avonbank Mine at Dooen, owned by Chinese-backed WIM Resources Pty Ltd, claims it would bring wealth to the region and create hundreds of jobs.
This 3600-hectare footprint of the open-cut Avonbank mine has a predicted life span of 36 years, with a further four years for cleanup and rehabilitation.
Four Dooen farmers have spent over $100,000 in legal fees in the past six months to stop the mine.
The MFWF has grown since its launch, and its 100 members say maintaining the food bowl is more important to the region than mining.
