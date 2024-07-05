Post festivity bliss: finding the energy after a birthday and dinner party

After hosting 50 people for dinner Tuesday evening when Bun-Bun the middle one's student resident body undertook a road trip around the state - following playing hostess to a similar sized crowd attending my baby girl's 18th Birthday party at our home Saturday night - apparently, I still have the energy to tippity-tap away on my laptop to compose this column.
It's quite clear to me that I enjoy a challenge.
Rather than collapsed on the couch while hitting the keyboard, it turns out I'm in a café in Melbourne's Eastern suburbs drinking copious amounts of black coffee while slugging back the chocolate croissants on a visit to catch up with my eldest daughter - who has kindly not invited 50 people over to my house this week.
I always think that one of the biggest payoffs about opening your home to one hundred guests is enjoying all your pre-party cleaning up... post party.
Such clear surfaces and lack of clutter provide a gloriously calming atmosphere.
And let's face it, I had to mop my kitchen floor four times in five days, so it is positively gleaming!
It's true that my basket of unfolded washing can't stay hidden forever, but another day won't hurt.
Daughter number one will have to hide plenty of washing in the coming months as the rental property she calls home is scheduled to be auctioned in late August and is advertised as open for inspection once a week from now until then.
Groan.
Finding and securing a rental address in Melbourne is one of life's biggest challenges in 2024.
Surviving the rate increases is another.
Not knowing if you will still have somewhere to live at Christmas is not an uncommon stress for many.
With Bun-Bun needing to move out of the student residence and into a rental next year, while my baby girl moves into a room in the big smoke to study, the rental crisis in our state capital has unfortunately entered my realm of concern.
My little sister has suburban city digs and acknowledges that her three children will probably never leave home! Our country kids who want to study out of town face a few additional challenges, need to grow up a little faster, and fly from the nest.
