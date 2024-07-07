Amber Lawrence, Sunny Cowgirls announced to perform at Regfest Horsham

Utilising its new event stage constructed on the Sawyer Park side of the precinct, Horsham's City Oval will play host to a one day music festival on Saturday, March 22.
Amber Lawrence and the Sunny Cowgirls have been announced to perform at Regfest Horsham.
The event, a collaboration between Horsham Rural City Council and event promoters Regfest, will bring a line up of Australia's top country music artists to Horsham.
HRCC mayor Robyn Gulline expressed her excitement about securing the event.
"We anticipate that this event will attract visitors from far and wide, stimulating our local economy and providing invaluable support to our local businesses," said Cr Gulline
"The festival promises to be a fantastic opportunity for everyone to enjoy great music performed by some of Australia's best country artists.
"The promoter has done a terrific job in bringing similar festivals to other regional areas in Australia including Mandurah, Wangaratta and the Whitsundays.
"The brand new City Oval stage, purpose-built for major events, will provide the perfect setting for this grand celebration of country music."
Council hopes to sell up to 3000 tickets to the event, with 40 per cent of them expected to go to concertgoers from outside the region.
off-site camping facilities will be available for visitors, catering to those traveling from interstate and beyond.
