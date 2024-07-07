Grampians on show for TV special

Winter in the Grampians and Wimmera Mallee is spectacular, according to Marc Sleeman, the CEO of Grampians Wimmera Mallee Tourism, and he will tell you that year-round.
It's his home and backyard, and he's keen to share it with the rest of the state.
"Winter in the Grampians and the Wimmera Mallee is spectacular, so come and see what we have to offer," he said.
On Friday morning, he was on tour with the TODAY Show television crew as part of a two-day visit to the region.
They were in the Grampians as an initiative of Grampians Wimmera Mallee Tourism and Visit Victoria to let people know the region is open for business and a great place to holiday.
Anyone would have to agree that Friday morning's view from the rooftop of the Grampians (Gariward) National Park was spectacular.
Looking over Halls Gap covered in a blanket of clouds at sunrise would be hard to beat, and he shared the photo with us to prove it.
The Grampians is one of the best bushwalking, hiking, camping, and rock climbing destinations in the state. And is on the National Heritage List for its cultural and historical importance to Aboriginals and the unique flora and fauna of the region.
The television crew filmed at Pomonal Estate, Hall's Gap Zoo, and Barney's Bar and Bistro for a segment on the TODAY Show that will air within the next week or two.
The visit was part of a state government initiative to support the region's recovery from the devastating fires in Pomonal and Dadswell Bridge in February 2024.
"It is important we support our local tourism industry through the recovery process and the winter months," Mr Sleeman said.
"We are so pleased to have the opportunity to amplify what we have through the TODAY Show."
Halls Gap Zoo owners Mark and Lisa Treweek said they were very pleased to have the television crew visit and showcase the zoo's offerings.
"We have such a range of animals here, and we hope the exposure will encourage locals to drop in.
"We welcome tourists all year round," Mr Treweek said.
He said the high cost of living was a factor in low tourist numbers and that he'd encourage tourists and locals to come back.
Halls Gap Zoo is Victoria's largest regional zoo. It offers the opportunity to get up close to Meerkats, Rhinoceros, Giraffes, and Dingoes, to name a few of the occupants.
Adam and Pep Atchison own Pomonal Estate and launched their new accommodation during the television crew's visit.
"It went really well," she said.
"We loved having them here; the exposure will benefit the whole region."
Pomonal Estate is a newly established Winery, Microbrewery, and Cider House located in the beautiful town of Pomonal and just 10 minutes from Hall's Gap and the Grampians National Park and just down the road from the Zoo.
Pomonal lost 24 homes in the fires, and many of the residents moved away temporarily to find accommodation while they rebuilt.
"Day-to-day foot traffic has dropped off for some of the local businesses, and that needs to be made up somehow to ensure their sustainability," Mr Sleeman said.
"The need for tourists and locals to come back and support the region is more critical than ever," he said.
And remember, "Winter in the Grampians and the Wimmera Mallee is spectacular."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.