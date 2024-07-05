Stephan, Blair bound for Paris Olympics glory

With less than three weeks to go until the XXXIII Olympiad, excitement is building as athletes from the Wimmera prepare to showcase their talents on the global stage in Paris.
This week, gold medalist Lucy Stephan was named in the rowing squad and set to compete in the Women's Eight crew.
Stephan joins wheelchair basketballer Jannik Blair, who should be named in the Aussie Rollers squad any day now, after winning the the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation's Asia Oceania Championships in January.
Lucy's chance to earn another gold medal starts on Monday, July 29, with the final set for Saturday, August 3.
Jannik's Rollers' quest to win gold begins on Thursday, August 29, with Sunday, September 8, circled on the calendar for the gold medal match.
These athletes from the Wimmera are set to make their mark on the world stage, embodying the spirit and determination of their community.
During the opening ceremony, they will join household names such as Lauren Jackson, Patty Mills, Mary Fowler, and Kyle Chalmers.
As we marvel at the glamour of Paris, there will be questions about the associated costs.
Mary Pilon said, "For the billions spent on the Olympics, a fraction could address critical social issues like housing and education."
We know time-poor, cash-strapped parents and kids are turning their back on community sports.
Research from Allianz Australia has found that more than one-third of children have told their parents they wanted to stop playing after-hours sports.
A quarter of kids decided to drop out of sporting clubs by the age of 15, while half of Aussie kids with a disability chose to stop playing by the time they turned 11 years old, the research found.
We know local clubs need help filling sides and finding volunteers.
The Olympics may be what we need to boost the community's spirits.
Have a great weekend,
Ben Fraser, Editor
