'Everyone played their role'; Tigers demolish Dimboola | WFNL round 11

Nhill has put its fellow finals contenders on notice after a 19.15 (129) - 4.3 (27) victory against Dimboola in round 11 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 6.
"We had a big focus on everyone playing their role, and they definitely did that today; we're gradually getting there, and everyone's understanding what their role is," Nhill senior coach Jake McQueen said post-match.
"That blue-collar footy [has been a big part of our preparation]; it's that pressure and hunting the footy. It definitely helps that we are doing that well.
The Tigers were rewarded five minutes into the first term after they dominated territory in the early exchanges.
Liam Albrecht kicked a long goal on the run after a rushed clearance.
Xavier Bone then added Nhill's second minutes later.
Jack Landt converted a set shot for the Roos' first major 19 minutes into the term, which trimmed the margin to 16 points.
Two late goals gave the Tigers a 28-point lead at the first change.
After it absorbed some early pressure in the second term, Pat Purcell kicked the Tigers' first sixth major four minutes into the second quarter.
McQueen and Drew Schneider added the Tigers' remaining majors of the first half, as the visitors led by eight goals at the long break.
It took eight minutes for the Tigers to break through in the third.
Bone lowered his eyes and found Dylan Ridding with a short pass.
Ridding converted the set shot and added another goal soon after.
Nhill piled on four goals late in the third to lead by 88 points at the last change.
Landt snapped home his side's second goal from a stoppage three minutes into the final term.
The Tigers responded through Purcell's second of the afternoon.
Play opened up for the remainder of the last term as the Tigers kicked another four majors to Dimboola's two.
Jack Landt kicked two goals for the Roos.
Ashley Clugston and Andrew Moore featured in the best.
Drew Schneider added four goals for Nhill.
Jake Harrap and Jake McQueen finished atop the best.
The Warriors have held onto a 10.7 (67) - 7.15 (57) win over Minyip Murtoa in Jackson Dark's 200th club game.
Stawell led by 23 points at the last change.
The Burras kicked three goals to one in the final term, but will rue inacuracy.
Oscar Gawith added three goals for the home side as Samuel Griffiths and Luke Fisher finished atop the best.
Ash and Cody Driscoll added three goals for Stawell.
Tom Eckel and Josh Fowkes featured in the best.
The Rats dominated from start to finish in a 24.16 (160) - 6.3 (39) win against Warrack at Alexandra Oval.
Ararat held the Eagles to just one goal in the first half as it bounced back from its round 10 loss in devastating fashion.
Jack Ganley booted eight goals.
Co-coaches Tom Mills and Tom Williamson kicked five.
Ganley joined Ben Taylor atop the best.
Dan McKenzie and Charlie Wilson kicked two goals for Warrack.
Matthew Penny [in his 50th senior game] and Ryan McKenzie featured in the best.
