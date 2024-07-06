Defensive dominance props up Bombers blow out win | HDFNL round 12

The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers have claimed victory in round 12 of the HDFNL, beating the Edenhope Apsley Saints 24.26 (160) - 2.7 (19) at Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, July 6.
Despite a physical and hard fought contest, it was all one way traffic for the scorers as the Saints were kept goalless through two terms while the Bombers soared away to its win.
Bombers' coach Damian Cameron said it feels good to come away with the result in their favour but there is room for his side to improve.
"We didn't play our best game of the year, but you'd take a 140-point win any day of the week," he said.
"Apart from a few patches we were probably there for four quarters, which is the main thing."
Noradjuha Quantong's defence was strong.
The side limited Edenhope Apsley's scoring opportunities and through two terms, didn't allow a single goal.
"[Defence] is something we've concentrated on for a while," Cameron said.
Cameron said that while the Bombers' backline has been his side's strength for the last couple years, it has not been so great through the early stages of the 2024 season.
"We were probably getting scored against, and not linking up through the back half," he said.
"So we've done a lot of work on that and they've sort of become a team within a team."
Brock Orval starred for Noradjuha Quantong in his first game wearing the red sash since round six.
He started on the wing, shifting between there and the midfield through the game, while keeping fresh with plenty of trips to the interchange.
Orval was a topic of discussion in the Edenhope Apsley's quarter time huddle, Saints' coach Adi Campbell was keen to shore up his team's strategy in defending against him, but it was to no avail.
With three goals to his name, Orval was named among the Bombers' best.
"He's always a dominance on the field, and he brings that voice and excitement around the contest," Cameron said.
"He probably didn't have his best game ... but it's good to get him in there, get some match fitness.
"If we can keep guys like that in the team, we're going to be better for it."
Noradjuha Quantong also saw another standout performance from full forward Judah Hobbs, who kicked seven goals and was also named among the Bombers' best alongside Orval, Jayden Besford, James Gregg, James Hallett and Riley Dunlop.
Elsewhere in round 12, the Pimpinio Tigers claimed victory against the Rupanyup Panthers as both side's look to squabble over the minor finals placings for the rest of the season.
The Tiger's second half struggles looked to bite again after a one-goal third quarter, but the Tigers rallied in the fourth, kicking five goals whole the Panthers picked up only a behind.
At the final siren, Pimpinio held the advantage, 16.13 (109) - 8.6 (54).
The Laharum Demons beat Kalkee 9.10 (64) - 2.2 (14), keeping Kalkee goalless through three terms.
The Demons attacking options were on show as seven different Laharum kickers scored goals at Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
The Swifts Paul Summers added another six majors to his goal-kicking tally as the Baggies claimed victory on the road against Kaniva Leeor United, 14.10 (94) - 4.3 (27).
And, Taylors Lake beat Natimuk United 9.11 (65) - 5.11 (41) at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.
