Edenhope Apsley finds composure to win chaotic clash | HDFNL round 12

The Edenhope Apsley Saints A grade netballers have returned home on Saturday, July 6 in victory after beating the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers at Quantong Recreation Reserve.
The match was highly intense with lots of physicality between the sides but it was a composed Saints' outfit that emerged from the chaos to win 34-28.
Edenhope Apsley co-coach Paris Hardwick said the result is 'really exciting.'
"We know there's obviously not many games left. So every game is crucial to jump as much on the ladder and secure that position," she said.
"But we're really happy with today's win, especially after our last appearance against [Noradjuha Quantong]."
The two sides' previous meeting saw Noradjuha Quantong claim an 18-goal win in round two.
From the first centre pass in round 12, intensity was at a high.
Both side's looked to execute a fast play style that saw a lot of physicality.
"I think the girls played good netball," said Saints' co-coach Sarah Domaschenz.
"We stayed composed when it was rough, I thought our girls did a really good job doing that."
The Bombers' held the advantage through the first term, and stretched ahead after the break, before Edenhope Apsley began to close the gap.
"We like to play our game, and we know how to play our game," Hardwick said.
"At our breaks, we remined our team that If we can play our game, get those couple of turnovers ... there's no reason why we can't level the score once we are down and then build on that.
"And once we built on it we kept the momentum and that kept our lead."
It was in the third quarter when Edenhope Apsley started to stretch ahead.
The Saints put a lock on the mid-court, and gave shooters Lavinia Fox and Tahlia Sailor plenty of time with the ball inside the ring, something Hardwick puts down to fresh legs.
"We haven't used our rolling subs much this year. We're not a club that's utilized it much at all," she said.
"But today we knew that we needed some fresh legs out there.
"We know that some of our players are getting fatigued and we needed to give them that break so they could come out with some extra energy to finish off the quarter and the game."
Elsewhere in round 12, the Rupanyup Panthers beat the Pimpinio Tigers 36-31 at Pimpinio Recreation Reserve.
Anna Sudholz and Meg Cashin were named as the Panthers best while the Tigers' defensive duo Holly Ross and Steph Runciman shone.
Laharum beat Kalkee, 53-31, at Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
Kaniva Leeor United claimed victory on its home court, 59-47, against the Swifts.
And, Natimuk United beat Taylors Lake, 56-31, at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.
