Depleted Dimboola rescues draw with Nhill after late goal | WFNL round 11

A successful shot from Dimboola's Nicole Polycarpou in the final seconds rescued a 49 - 49 draw in its round 11 WFNL match against Nhill on Saturday, June 6.
Despite admitting a win was the desired result, acting coach Olivia Beugelaar was pleased with how her side responded.
Young defender Indy Ward only completed the first half, whilst Stephanie Glover was unavailable due to illness.
"I'll take the draw any day of the week, but we'd prefer to win. We had a few things go wrong." Beugelaar said.
"But I'm very impressed with what they've done considering what we had on the day; we only had one on the bench, too."
It was an even start between the local rivals.
Both sides went goal for goal as the pressure was high from both sides early.
The Roos strung some slick possessions together late in the term and led by three goals at the first change.
Nhill's pressure started from its attacking third early in the second quarter, as the visitors took the lead.
To slow the Tigers' momentum, Beugelaar moved into the defensive ring.
The advantage grew throughout the quarter as Nhill led by five goals at half time.
Dimboola had clear intent early in the second half.
The home side reduced the deficit to two goals.
It soon retook the lead as the home crowd lifted.
Dimboola held a two-goal lead at the last change.
It was goal for goal early in the last quarter as the Roos maintained its narrow lead.
Nhill drew level late in the match as it was patient around the goal ring before the sides traded late goals.
Paige Glover and Bridget Dorrington were named in the best for Dimboola.
While Ellen Bennett and Claudia McRae featured for Nhill.
The Warriors have kept its finals hopes alive after a 58-48 win against the Burras at Minyip Recreation Reserve.
It was a tight first after scores were level a quarter time before Stawell led by two goals at half time.
Stawell's defence tightened in the third term as it conceded only seven goals and took an eight-goal lead into the last term.
The advantage was extended to 10 in the fourth quarter, with the Warriors temporarily jumping into the top five with the Thunder's bye.
Kirby Knight shot 29 goals for Minyip Murtoa.
Defenders Lauren Dodgson and Jo Griffiths featured in the best.
Ayva Mitchell and Ebony Summers shot 29 goals for Stawell.
Summers joined co-coach Rachel Wood in the best.
Warrack has claimed consecutive wins for the first time this season after a 44-37 victory against Ararat.
The Rats fought back from five goals down in the first term to only trail by one at half time.
The third term remained tight before Warrack managed to pull away in the fourth.
Jesse Bligh shot 23 goals for Ararat.
Amber O'Connor added 24 goals for the Eagles.
