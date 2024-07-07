Demons' ball use the key in Pelican Cup win over Saints | WFNL round 11

Demons' senior coach, Jordyn Burke, was prepared for the physical contest that ensued.
"I fully expected it to not be overly a high-scoring affair [with the] smaller oval and tricky conditions," Burke said post-match.
"We were able to just separate ourselves with our ball use and our pressure I thought was good too. So we took opportunities at the right time."
Ben Knott's side applied pressure in waves, but Burke was pleased with how the defence stood up.
"We've got to keep working on that, just continually stem the bleeding and not getting five or six goals kicked on us [in quick succession]."
The Saints hit the scoreboard in the first term in less than two minutes.
Gage Wright used the outside of his boot to dribble the ball home from a stoppage.
The Demons responded immediately through Ryan Kemp.
Horsham's second goal came through Hugo Papst from a stoppage deep inside the forward 50.
Jordan Motton and Corey Morgan traded late goals as the Demons led by five points at the first change.
Both sides got stuck on the near side of Coughlin Park early in the second term due to the strong breeze.
A 50-metre free kick made a certainty of Motton's second goal eight minutes into the quarter.
After Corey Williams added Horsham's second after a turnover, Mitch Martin reduced the margin to nine points.
Tyler Blake kicked the last goal of the term 20 minutes in, as the Demons led by 17 points at the long break.
The Saints fired out of the blocks in the second half, and William Taylor booted two goals in the first five minutes, with the margin reduced to five points.
Horsham hit back five minutes later after the resulting free kick for a deliberate rushed behind.
The Demons dominated the last portion of the term with three consecutive goals and led by 29 points at the last change.
The Saints looked to spread the ground in an attempt to open the game up.
However, Horsham capitalised on the turnover as Papst drove his second goal through the empty goal square.
Horsham added two goals to one for the remainder of the fourth quarter as the Demons ran away with the seven-goal win.
Corey Morgan and William Taylor finished with two goals for the Saints.
Mitch Martin and Cody Bryan featured in the best.
Tyler Blake, Jasper Gunn, Lachlan Hobbs, Jordan Motton and Hugo Papst all kicked two goals for the Demons.
Papst and Ben Lakin finished atop the best.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.