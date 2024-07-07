Demons hand Saints its first defeat for close to two years | WFNL round 11

Demons coach Ebonie Salter was thrilled with the performance, particularly how her side started.
"I'm really proud of the girls. We came in with intent today, and we didn't want to get pushed around. I thought we stood really strong," Salter said.
"We took our opportunities, and we wanted to create as many as we could."
Alongside its strong start, the way the Demons managed turnovers stood out to Salter.
"We were patient when we got those high-intensity turnovers; it's really hard not to get sucked in and throw those away," she said.
"I thought that they worked hard for the loose balls. We backed each other up, and we converted them [into goals]."
The first term began at a lightning pace, as both sides spread the court with its quick ball movement.
Horsham got out to an early three-goal lead as turnovers were created in its defensive third.
The Saints looked to patience around its goal ring to steady Horsham's momentum.
However, the Demons went into the first change with a six-goal lead.
Possession was key for the Saints early in the second term, as it trimmed the deficit back to three goals.
At the other end of the court, Horsham fired the ball around the goal ring as it looked for high-percentage shots.
The margin was seven goals in favour of the Demons at half time.
Jess Cannane made changes to her defence to begin the second half.
Holly Phillips joined Elly Knott in the defensive ring, and Maddison Bethune took Cannane's position at wing defence.
In the Saints' attacking ring, the matchup between Taya Quick and Ebonie Salter was one to watch as Quick built confidence.
Both sides looked to move the ball quickly in transition, as the respective defensive units were strong.
The Demons' lead remained seven goals at three-quarter time.
Horsham scored the first four goals of the final term as it looked to put the game away.
Late in the match, Horsham defender Romi Miller was sent to the suspension chair for late contact with Saints captain Ash Grace.
The margin moved into double digits as Horsham's fast start led to the 14-goal win.
Abby Hallam shot 23 goals for the Saints.
Elly Knott and Taya Quick were featured in the best.
Imogen Worthy shot 34 goals for Horsham.
Worthy joined Keely Pope in the best.
