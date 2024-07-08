Bibby, Miners teams lock in finals appearances after home wins

After a long drought, the Ballarat Miners are back in the NBL1 South finals after both teams scored big doubles across the last home weekend of the season.
The Miners women had a nervy six-point win over Sandringham on Friday night, before going into overdrive with a thumping 94-61 over Casey on Sunday.
For the men it was a little easier with the Miners scoring a 14-point win over the Sabres on Friday and a comfortable 19-point over the Cavaliers.
The results mean that with one game to go, the men cannot finish lower than fourth on the table, guaranteeing them at least one home final.
It is likely the Miners will finish either second or third. Right now they sit second, but a victory over Eltham next weekend may not be enough to secure that position with Sandringham having two matches to play. Should the Sabres win both, it is likely the Miners will face a road trip in the first final.
For the women, the incredible late-season run has continued with a seventh and eighth victory in a row to lock in their finals position.
Two wins across the weekend were important, but other results all fell their way as well. And with eighth and ninth placed Geelong and Waverley playing each other in the final game of the season, it means the Miners cannot displaced from the finals.
With one game to go, there's still heaps to play for however. A win over Eltham in the final round could see them go as high fourth, but a loss could leave them in eighth and on the road for all matches during the finals.
But the first job was to make finals. Chloe Bibby showed no ill-will from her axing from the Opals Olympic squad with a dominant game. Her third quarter of 11 points in the space of three minutes completely blew the game apart on Sunday.
Bibby and Abbey Wehrung were unstoppable in attack, but the Miners would have been most pleased with the defensive effort which saw them limit the opposition to just 39 points in total for the final three quarters after an even first term.
For the men, it was Tyler Rudolph, ever cool, ever calm that led the way. 26 points on Friday night, followed by a 35-point haul on Sunday looks to have him primed for a huge run during the finals campaign.
Acting men coach Kyle Slack said he was thrilled with the way his team had come together.
"The boys stepped up, we probably didn't finish off the way we wanted to let's be honest, but the boys were able to clean it up. When we get back to Miners basketball, we're pretty hard to stop," he said.
Women's coach Kennedy Kereama said the significance of the team making finals after such a long drought could not be lost.
"I think every team has finals aspirations, for us it's about playing a brand of basketball that we can be proud of, the town can be proud of, getting the right people in, building a foundation," he said.
"As a team we bought into that, they are the ones who are doing all the work. We've had some really tough moments again this season. You're playing with fire to see whether you can win enough games at the back end to give yourself a chance, I'm super proud of the group."
FRIDAY
Ballarat Miners Women 76 (C Bibby 24, J Shelley 18) def Sandringham Sabres 70 (J Umezawa 21, K Wisher 15)
Ballarat Miners Men 99 (T Rudolph 26, M Majok 21) def Sandringham Sabres 85 (T Krebs 22, C Blogg 18)
SUNDAY
Ballarat Miners Women 94 (C Bibby 26, A Wehrung 18) d Casey Cavaliers 61 (A Wittinger 19, L Hippolite 11)
Ballarat Miners Men 94 (T Rudolph 35, N Stoddart 12) d Casey Cavaliers 75 (P Bengei 19, A Thoseby 16)
