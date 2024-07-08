The magic of Rotary: 96th president welcomed at changeover dinner

The Rotary Club of Horsham, chartered in November 1928, appointed its 96th President at its changeover dinner on June 28, 2024.
Loloma Puls was appointed president following outgoing president Michael Spiers.
In her first duty as president, Ms Puls introduced the theme for 2024, 'The Magic of Rotary.'
Rotary's World President, Stephanie Urehick from Pennsylvania, decided on this theme after a small boy experienced what he thought was magic.
For many worldwide, seeing water come from a tap is an everyday occurrence, but for this little boy, it was magic and made possible by Rotary.
She was visiting Africa, where Rotary had installed running water in a village.
A little boy tugged her arm and said, 'Show me the magic again.'
He was amazed to see the water flowing freely and could turn it off and on as needed.
Mr Puls spoke of the magic of Rotary she had seen when working in Thailand, Africa, and India.
"The guest speaker for the evening was Dr Jessie Harman, from Ballarat. She spoke about her two years as an International Director of Rotary International and assured us that all the money raised for the Rotary Foundation is used to make the world a better place," said President Puls.
Jenny and Doug Mitchell were recognised for their work both here and at Reedy Dam in the Mallee wirh the Paul Harris Recognition Award.
The Paul Harris Recognition is awarded if $1000 US is donated to the Rotary Foundation.
Paul Harris started Rotary in 1905 in Chicago, and it now has 1.2 million members in 221 countries.
The Rotary Club of Horsham is now looking forward to a year of fun and fellowship, and hopefully, we will be able to create more 'Magic of Rotary.'
