Remembering Judy Murphy: a much loved wife, mother and entrepreneur

Judith Murphy was a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and is missed by all who knew her.
She sadly lost her battle with Lewy Body Dementia in April this year after being diagnosed just three years before.
Mrs loved music, sports, singing, calligraphy, home decorating, and dancing and did all of those often.
"Our fondest memories of Mum would be around what she stood for," her daughter Angela Murphy said.
"Family, faith, fashion, flair, and farming described Mum; she was classy."
"And she was always there for us, a constant in our lives."
Judith Murphy's story began during the uncertainty of World War II, but perhaps that was the only time this pioneer experienced uncertainty, for she almost always knew what she wanted and found a way to do it.
Judith Frances Walsh was born to parents Mick and Mollie Walsh of St Arnaud on November 16, 1940.
Her name was soon shortened, and she was known as Judy for the rest of her life.
She spent most of her happy childhood on her parents' Litchfield property, 13 kilometres from Donald, with her siblings Helen and Grattan.
Her father was called to work for an aircraft factory near Melbourne during WWII.
The family moved to Yarraville, where Judy attended kindergarten.
When the war ended and her father's job in the aircraft factory ended, they moved back to St Arnaud.
The young Judy attended the St Arnaud convent until the family returned to the Litchfield farm.
She then attended Litchfield Primary School, followed by the Donald Convent. as a weekly boarder.
This is where her love of music began with violin lessons.
She completed her education as a St Francis Xavier Convent boarder at St. Arnaud.
After leaving school, she began working as a clerk at Forers General Store in Donald.
Her love of sports grew, and she played badminton, table tennis, tennis, and netball.
She enjoyed a very active social life, attending two or three dances each week.
She also enjoyed dressing in the latest fashion gowns and often played the violin or sang at many events.
One of her early disappointments was a case of meningitis, which prevented her from singing for the late Queen Elizabeth II on her 1954 tour of Australia.
Her love of fashion began at a young age. She was always the first to get the pick of the dress-ups from the dress-up box.
'Look good, feel great,' was her lifelong motto.
A trip to the hairdresser was her downtime.
Life took an exciting turn when she met the tall, dark, handsome Bryan Murphy at the Warracknabeal races.
The feeling was mutual, and they married at St. Mary's Church in Donald on August 15, 1963, on the feast of the Assumption.
They moved to the Murphy's wheat and sheep farm at Angip near Warracknabeal and had five daughters: Angela, Cecilia, Bridget, Dolores, and Sarah.
Life for the young couple was very busy raising the five girls and working on the farm.
Despite their busy lives together, the girls remember their parents having a true partnership, not only in marriage and as parents but also on the farm and in their community work.
Ms Murphy's business acumen and innovative skills influenced her family and farming life.
Together, the Murphys introduced diversity to the farm.
"Mum and Dad moved away from the normal farming practices and successfully moved into raising goats," Angela said.
"She initiated the establishment of Angora goat farming in 1975 and exported goats to New Zealand in the 1980s, beginning the successful operation with just seven goats."
Ms Murphy's interest in antiques and old wares developed after her aunt, Francis Hewitt, died in 1990.
Ms Murphy became the custodian of a 1950s hat collection, a mini-grand piano, and many pieces of old furniture and historical items.
As an entrepreneur and second-hand dealer, rather than just storing the collection, she bought a church from Dimboola and relocated it to the farm.
She started Angip Lane Antiques in 1991 to house these items and honour her former aunt.
"Mum was ahead of her time; she always saw what she could do with something," Angela said.
From Angora goats, they progressed to farming South African Boer goats.
It was a new venture for the Murphys. They bought stock and undertook several embryo transfer programs.
"Mum and Dad were true partners, and they worked together on everything, but in saying that, Mum was an equal partner," Angela said.
"She had ideas and acted on them. She also supported his ideas, and this approach to life made them good partners. It was an important part of their success, I'm sure."
From 1997 onwards, they exported goats to Malaysia in crates under passenger planes.
They were so successful in this new venture that they received the 1999 Hugh McKay Innovators Award for their pioneering work in establishing a profitable Boer goat industry in Australia.
In 2000, they sold the Angip farm and relocated to a smaller farm at Green Lake near Horsham, where they continued breeding Boer goats.
In her youth, she avidly read Home Beautiful magazine. Some years later, they were both featured in a four-page spread of their Green Lake property in County Style magazine.
They relocated to Horsham in 2006 and spent time managing Dorper sheep and Boer goats at the Quantong farm. The duo retired in 2015.
Ms Murphy was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2021.
They moved to the Natimuk Nursing Home in July 2023.
Ms Murphy passed away peacefully on April 21, 2024, surrounded by family.
"Dementia is a terrible disease, and sadly, we lost the Mum we knew several years before she died," Angela said.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan, five children, 13 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
"Behind every great man, there is a great woman, and that was Judy," her daughters said.
