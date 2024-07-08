Police investigate two arson attacks on tobacco stores in state's west

Victorian Police spokesperson has released information about two arson attacks on tobacco stores in Western Victoria during the weekend.
"Detectives from Taskforce Lunar are investigating two arson attacks on tobacco stores in the state's west over the weekend in Ararat and Cohuna," they said.
The first incident occurred just after 1am on Saturday, July 6, when emergency services were called after patrolling police noticed smoke coming from inside a tobacco store on Ingor Street in Ararat in the Woolworths complex.
Police said, "Nobody was inside the store then, but the premises sustained significant damage.
An arson chemist attended the Ararat scene on Saturday as part of the investigations.
"Emergency services were called to the second incident just before 3am on Sunday, July 7.
"A car was driven into a King George Street business in Cohuna before it was set alight." they said.
Nobody was inside the premises then, but the building was completely destroyed and neighbouring businesses sustained minor damage during the incident.
The investigations into both incidents remain ongoing.
In a separate incident -Emergency crews were called to a Barkly Street business on fire in May this year in a separate incident that was part of police investigations into several similar incidents throughout the state.
Anyone who witnessed either incident, with dash cam/CCTV footage or information, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
