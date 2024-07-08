Fighting for Fletch: Horsham team nears $10,000 for World's Greatest Shave

A spur-of-the-moment fundraiser has raised almost $10,000 for the Leukemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave, which in turn shows solidarity in support of one of Horsham's own.
The Fighting for Fletch team - comprised of Darcy Hogan, Loucas Vettos, Tegan Wyllie and Stacey Brennan - made the kindest of cuts on Friday, July 5.
The four shaved their heads at Straight Edge Barber Shop to support Fletcher and the Dandy family.
Fletcher, 9, is undergoing treatment for Leukaemia at The Royal Children's Hospital; this is further complicated by his ongoing treatment for Febrile infection-Related Epilepsy Syndrome (FIRES).
"Darcy and I were sitting around one day talking about how we could support the Dandy family," Mr Vettos said.
"We're all friends with the Dandy family in one way or another and wanted to continue the support already shown by the Horsham community.
"Darcy suggested he could shave his head and I thought 'Why not?' and said I would do it too."
The impulsive idea became a serious reality after Ms Wyllie and Ms Brennan joined the cause.
Mr Hogan registered the team, and they set a target of $1000 each.
"We thought we'd be lucky to reach $4000. Maybe $5000," Mr Vettos said.
"Suddenly we passed $5000, then $7000, and soon we were looking at nearly $10,000. We cannot thank people enough for their support."
Mr Vettos praised local barber Lee Johnston, who shaved the four volunteers for free.
"Lee did such a great job," he said.
"He has his own family connections with cancer and wanted to give back to the community."
The donation window remains open on the Leukemia Foundation website.
