The Wimmera Mail-Times
sport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Review

Maroons keep touch with finals contenders after returning to winners list

NS
By Nathan Spicer
July 9 2024 - 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nullawil coach Darryl Wilson adressing his playing group earlier this season. Picture by Blake Lee
Nullawil coach Darryl Wilson adressing his playing group earlier this season. Picture by Blake Lee

Nullawil is back in the NCFL finals hunt after an impressive 16.8 (104) to 12.10 (82) victory against Donald.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.