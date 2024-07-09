'On the right track': West Wimmera Shire Council excels in community survey

The West Wimmera Shire Council scored impressively in this year's Community Satisfaction Survey, surpassing the state and small rural council averages.
Conducted by JWS Research for Local Government Victoria, the survey assessed public opinion on several council services, including community consultation, lobbying, and customer service.
The WWSC scored an overall performance index of 59, well above the state average (54) and the average for small rural councils (53).
Council chief executive David Bezuidenhout said that while it was an excellent result for the shire, there was still work to be done.
"We are pleased with the fact that our overall performance has been well above other small rural councils and the state average; however, that will not stop us from trying to improve in all areas, especially our roads," he said.
"We will continue to do the best for our community, and these results reflect that we are on the right track."
The council's efforts in public area appearances, support services for the elderly and families, and waste management were particularly commendable.
Despite high marks in many areas, the council acknowledges the need for improvement in managing sealed and unsealed roads.
"The rating on sealed roads decreased from 53 to 51," Mr Bezuidenhout said.
"Our Advocacy Plan includes the improvement of sealed roads managed by VicRoads, and we continue to push this as hard as possible with the department."
Mr Bezuidenhout said roads remain a big focus in the council's recently adopted 2024-25 budget.
"Improving the condition of our roads and roadside maintenance is essential and we have again allocated extra money in the budget for this purpose," he said.
The council's highest rating of the core measures was customer service, which scored 73 index points.
"Exceptional customer service remains a cornerstone of our operations," he said.
Four hundred interviews were completed across various demographic groups for the survey.
This sample size reflects the Australian Bureau of Statistics demographic indicators for the West Wimmera Local Government Authority region and is regarded as statistically valid to represent overall community views.
