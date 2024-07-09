'Safe, secure space': Nhill awarded Tiny Towns funding for new dog park

Nhill residents, tourists and their four-legged friends are set to enjoy a new off-leash dog park, thanks to funding secured through the Victorian Government's Tiny Towns initiative.
Hindmarsh Shire Council mayor Brett Ireland welcomed the funding announcement, which will see a park created within the Nhill Lawn Tennis Club precinct on Whitehead Avenue.
"This is great news for our local community looking for a safe, secure space to exercise their dogs," Cr Ireland said.
"It will also be of benefit for highway travellers looking to break their trip and exercise their dogs too.
"These travellers are likely to stop and grab a coffee or a bite to eat on the way to the park so it will also benefit the local economy as well."
The park will span about 1000 square meters and feature a water station, dog bag dispensers, rubbish bins, and bench seating for pet owners.
The park will be fully enclosed with a 1.5m high chain mesh fence, and access will be via a double-gated system.
For more details on the development, community members can contact Simon Landrigan, Manager of the Project Management Office, at 03 5391 4444 or via email at slandrigan@hindmarsh.vic.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.