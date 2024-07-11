Nhill to celebrate its rich history at upcoming premiership reunions

It will be a special occasion when the Nhill and District Sporting Club host its next Wimmera Football Netball League home games against Stawell on Saturday, July 20.
The Tigers will celebrate its 1964, 1965 and 1969 senior football premierships and the 1969 under 16 flag.
"Our club is very proud of its history. We haven't had a lot of success as far as winning premierships over the years," reunion organiser and club life member Rob Gersch said.
"But I always quote the words success is a successful club, a family club. And history is a very big important part of maintaining that level for your club."
The 2024 season marks 60 years since the 1964 flag, the club's first senior premiership.
Only Graeme Warner, Max Magrath, Wes Richardson and Trevor Gilmour were part of all three senior premiership sides.
Richardson was the coach of the '64 and '65 sides before he stepped back from the role but still played in the '69 flag.
"He was a legend in his own right; he went on to Horsham and played in premierships there," Mr Gersch said of Richardson.
"Wes was certainly a legend not only in our club but the whole Wimmera League."
The 1969 team sticks out to Mr Gersch as "probably the best Wimmera League side I've seen."
"There may have been equal sides, but they wouldn't have been any better," he said.
"Nhill lost the first game against Horsham, then won the next 19 on the trot, basically breaking every Wimmera League record that year."
The round 12 home games against Stawell were chosen to host the reunion because they were Nhill's opponents in the 1969 grand final.
And it's the club's rich history that still amazes Mr Gersch.
"I've been around the club all my life, but every time I walk in the door I still enjoy just looking around and seeing the photos and the honour boards," he said.
Mr Gersch said the club will have former players, officials and their family members travelling from across the country to be back for the reunion.
"We received an email recently from [former under 16s player] Andrew Bullen; his family were very big in the automotive trade here in Nhill and a big part of the community," he said.
"Andrew hasn't been back [to Nhill] for years, but he's coming back from Queensland to be here.
"So that's the sort of interest that's been shown."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.