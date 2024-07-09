All four Phantoms teams eye finals in Victorian Volleyball League

After a successful day at Selkirk Stadium in Ballarat, Phantoms premier men's and women's teams are on the precipice of an historic Victorian Volleyball League finals' appearance.
All four teams recorded important victories and with only two weeks left, and all four teams, with a little bit of luck, could figure in finals for the first time in club history.
The Premier One men's team set the tone when they wiped the floor with VIP Irizar in 50 minutes, followed by a club first win over premier league powerhouse Monash to secure second spot on the ladder.
With one more game remaining against Melbourne Uni Renegades, if results go their way, the side could be on for the top spot on the ladder.
Then the Premier One women's team beat Monash which moved them up the ladder to fifth place, and with games against eighth placed Maroondah Cobras and 11th placed Mazenod left in the season a finals position is there for the taking.
The Premier Two men's team recorded a four set win over Heidelberg which took them to fifth on the ladder.
They have two games remaining against fourth placed Maroondah Cobras and third placed Melbourne Uni Renegades, which according to coach Matthew Berry will define their season.
"Dropping that set against Heidelberg could be against us going forward but if we are to achieve what we want to achieve and go deep into the finals, then these last two games are games we want to play in and win," Berry said.
"At this time of the year you want to be playing against tough opposition, because if you win it sets you up perfectly for a crack at finals.
"Conversely if you lose you know you aren't good enough and you set your sights on pre-season."
The Premier Two women are in pretty much the same boat, currently sitting eighth but with winnable games against seventh placed Dandenong and twelfth placed Mornington to secure their place in the finals.
To be in this position is a win for this team which went through a tough season last year.
They have improved significantly and if they do make finals, it will be a great achievement.
Of the three State League teams, the State League One men's team is best placed currently sitting ninth with a 7-5 win loss record.
They have games against Maroondah Cobras who are sitting fifteenth which they should win.
Then they will square off against Melbourne Uni Renegades Blue, who they lost to in five sets earlier in the year, in their final game at Red Energy Arena in Bendigo, which could be a bonus for them as some teams struggle to get to Bendigo to play.
The two young State League two men's and women's teams are sitting mid-table in their divisions and would be playing for pride in the final two weeks of the season.
Volleyball Horsham has fourteen members playing in State League this season with the experienced players like Matthew Berry, Cam Robinson, Nick Adamson, Jack Hannan, Tyler Snowden, Tim Carter, Tamikah Dockrill, Mercedes Arnott and Tyler Puls all bringing plenty back to the Association and passing on their experiences to younger players.
Youngsters like Jack Snowden, Oscar Jackman, Noah Werry, Ella Van Duren and Paige Hemley have all benefitted from playing regular tough volleyball and you can see their game has improved.
Entries for Volleyball Horsham's upcoming winter season are currently being taken, with teams and individuals invited to participate.
Competition is set to resume on Wednesday July 31 and Monday August 5, with entries required by July 26.
Visit the Volleyball Horsham website for the registration link or enquire to info@volleyballhorsham.com.au.
