Student learn street art at The Station while on Winter school holidays

Horsham Youth kicked off its second week of Winter school holiday activities at the Pynsent Street youth centre 'The Station' on Monday, July 8 with a hangout with free activities.
And, on Tuesday, July 9, kids aged 12-17 were treated to a street art workshop run by Blender Studios.
The two week program has been chocka-block full of activities to keep Horsham's kids busy during the Winter school holidays.
Week one saw Horsham Youth run a Dungeons and Dragons day, an art workshop and a day of circus tricks and skills.
And, coming up in the second week is another day of street art, before an excursion to the Grampians on Thursday, July 11 and a 90's Disney movie day on Friday, July 12.
Horsham Regional Art Gallery's school holiday program also continued for a second week.
On Tuesday, July 9, Emily Friedrichsen ran a Trashion Design workshop.
On Wednesday, July 10, Michelle Watson is running a quirky creatures workshop, and on Thursday, July 11, Tarni Eldridge is running an altered books workshop.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.