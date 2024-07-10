Grampians Health doctors researching ways to combat cardiovascular disease

Grampians Health is actively looking for ways to better understand cardiology.
A recent study is looking at treatments for heart failure in patients with mildly reduced or preserved left ventricular ejection fraction.
Ejection fraction is one of the ways of measuring the heart function.
Associate Professor Ernesto Oqueli, head of cardiology at Grampians Health, is leading the latest clinical trial to investigate a new medication to improve symptoms and physical capacity in heart failure patients.
"The risk of developing heart failure increases with age, and we have an aging population around the world," said Prof Opueli.
"It is expected that this new treatment we're researching will add to the current pharmacological options for treating heart failure, which will lead to an overall better clinical benefit for patients."
Prof Oqueli says that the ultimate outcome for this study is to evaluate the effects of a new medication on heart failure symptoms and physical function on patients.
"We're still in the study phase with this looking at how the new medication works to reduce the symptoms of heart failure and increase physical capacity," he said.
"We're confident that this research will give us more answers for treating heart failure with more medication options.
"Limited pharmacological interventions to address heart failure with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction have been approved, making it one of the highest unmet needs in cardiology today.
"A study like this to find more options for patients would be a great step forward for many."
This multi-national study involving 18 countries, will give regional Victorian patients access to high quality research and medical care, while providing important data for current and future patients at risk of heart failure.
