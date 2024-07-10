Chief Commissioner's NAIDOC awards recognise local Aboriginal advocates

A remarkable group of individuals and organisations were celebrated for their exceptional contributions to the community at the Chief Commissioner's NAIDOC Awards in Horsham on Wednesday, July 10.
The awards honour those who have strengthened the bond between Victoria Police and the Aboriginal community through dedicated service and leadership.
Emceed by Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-operative chairman Johnny Gorton, the event featured a Welcome to Country by Wotjobaluk elder Aunty Hazel McDonald, speeches from Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton and Western Region Division 4 Superintendent Sharon McCrory, and a short documentary looking back at three elders' lives growing up on country.
The Dalki Murrup dancers performed several local dances, showcasing their talents for the first time in front of a non-Indigenous crowd.
Aunty Pam Branson received the Elder Award for her advocacy on behalf of Aboriginal women and children facing family violence.
"I'm grateful and appreciative of this award," Aunty Pam said
"As an elder, my lived life experience has definitely taught us lessons one way or another, through the good times and bad times too. What doesn't break you can only make you stronger."
Part of the Dhelk Dja Koori Caucus, which works to address the impacts of family violence and intergenerational trauma, Aunty Pam's dream is to create a refuge for women experiencing abuse.
"I believe wholeheartedly in the spiritual connection of lore and customs, and most importantly, our ancestors, who have laid a path for us through pride, determination and resilience.
"I'm driven by giving strength, guidance, and to inspire to our younger generations... this comes from my own lived experiences of stolen generations along with my eight siblings.
"From this I have learned that knowledge and education is a powerful tool for our communities."
Chris Harrison, a respected Wotjobaluk man, was honoured with the Community Member Award.
For more than 15 years, Chris has been a pivotal figure in his community, mentoring youth and serving on the Aboriginal Community Justice Panel to safeguard the welfare of Indigenous people in police custody.
He thanked his elders and community for supporting and instilling values in the next generation.
"It's probably the values that have been taught to us from from our families, aunties, uncles, and basically making sure we're there to support each other and do the right thing," he said.
"The hardest thing is holding each other accountable."
Youth Award recipient Regan Shaw has been recognised for volunteering with the Goolum Goolum, contributing to community events and maintenance projects that benefit local elders and promote cultural engagement.
The Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-operative received this year's Aboriginal Organisation Award for its comprehensive services that support health, cultural engagement, and justice for Aboriginal people.
Adina King from the Department of Justice and Community Safety was honoured with the Organisation/Group Award for improving justice outcomes and supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people within the justice system.
Several award recipients referenced the invisible line, a figurative barrier between Victoria Police and Aboriginal communities.
It was fitting Horsham Police's Leading Senior Constable Les Power received the Victoria Police Employee Award for fostering relationships between the police force and Aboriginal communities through sports and youth engagement programs.
LSC Power paid tribute to two men who inspired him to work in the Aboriginal community: Wayne 'Swisha' Bell and Merv Atkinson.
"Without those two guys, I probably wouldn't have had the engagement that I've had with Aboriginal community over the past 20 years," he said.
"Those two guys dragged me up to the river and brought me back again on the occasions, and through that, we created the Koorie police youth group.
"You can see what small things can make great people."
The early phases of the group featured emerging leaders Chris Harrison and Johnny Gorton.
LSC Power said that through numerous sporting events - cricket, football, basketball, and even netball - the Koorie police youth group established meaningful relationships in the community.
Western Region Division 4 Superintendent Sharon McCrory said improving relations between Victoria Police and the Aboriginal community is paramount.
"Whether it's advocating for others, improving relations with police or helping people in their most dire time of need, each of this year's award recipients have gone above and beyond in making their community a better place," she said.
"Their contributions are nothing short of extraordinary and an inspiration to us all. The fact they do this important work without seeking recognition makes them all the more deserving of these awards.
"I am privileged we can come together during NAIDOC Week to celebrate their achievements and the enduring strength and vitality of First Nations culture."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.