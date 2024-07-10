A 'four-quarter effort' needed to face Rats says Delahunty | WFNL round 12

Southern Mallee Thunder senior coach Kieran Delahunty knows that a full-game performance will be required when the Thunder host reigning premiers Ararat in round 12 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 13.
The Thunder's only season loss so far came against Ararat in round three.
"I expect it to be a pretty tough contest. It's certainly going to take a four-quarter effort to get the job done," Delahunty said.
Southern Mallee enters the contest off a bye, which Delahunty said came at a good time.
Looking at Ararat, Delahunty sees how the Rats use the ball as a weapon.
"The way they like to move the ball and control it [is dangerous], and they're a skilful side," he said.
However, the Thunder will have Sam White, Brad Lowe, Liam Nelson and Nicholas Yarran available, but none of them played in round three.
"You've got to take away their strengths and play to our own; we've certainly got some key winners of our own."
Rats co-coach Tom Mills will be looking for a game style similar to what he saw in the round 11 win over Warrack.
"It's contested and more controlling; we blazed away a lot against Horsham [in round 10]," Mills said.
Mills believes winning the clearance battle will be crucial due to the strengths of both teams' forward lines.
"The weight of numbers going forward [will be key]; if we can hold up in a backline and limit their entries, I think that will go a long way."
Horsham senior coach Jordyn Burke looks forward to facing the Burras for the second time in 2024 after Minyip Murtoa came out on top by 16 points in round three.
"It's one that we've definitely put on the calendar; we got a bit of a working over the first time around, and it left a bit of a sour taste in our mouth," Burke said.
"They're a really good side... And have been the benchmark for four of five years now; we've got to keep presenting against the better sides."
Minyip Murtoa had only kicked three goals in the first half against Stawell but added three of the last four in a tight loss at Central Park.
Samuel Griffiths and Luke Fisher featured in the best, as Oscar Gawith was the Burras' only multiple-goal kicker.
The Roos will be looking to rebound when it travels to Central Park to face the Warriors.
Senior coach Jack Landt kicked two of his side's four goals in a heavy defeat to rivals Nhill in round 11.
Ash Clugston and Andrew Moore featured in the best.
While Stawell held off the Burras by 10 points in its last start.
The Warriors had eight individual goal kickers as Tom Eckel and Josh Fowkes were named in the best.
The Eagles and Saints are coming off last-start defeats when they meet at Anzac Park.
Dan McKenzie and Charlie Wilson kicked two goals in a loss against Ararat in round 12.
The Saints were without key position players Angus Martin and Nathan Koenig in a seven-goal defeat against Horsham on Sunday, July 7.
Corey Morgan and William Taylor kicked two goals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.