Mateship makes Taylors Lake home for club's new most capped player

David 'Ritchie' Campey recently become the most capped Laker in the history of the Taylors Lake Football Netball Club.
The club stalwart ran out in the red and white for a record-breaking 412th time in round 12 of the HDFNL when Taylors Lake hosted Natimuk United at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.
"It was just another game," Campey said.
"In time I'll probably feel a bit proud, but the reality is, its just another game of footy."
Campey joined the Lakers in 1996, recruited by a family member who was coaching the club's reserve side and playing senior football.
"My first day back in Horsham, Shane Heard actually rang my from Horsham [Demons] and asked me to go play there," Campey said.
"I said no, and well, they went on a bit of a journey.
"I probably missed out on that dynasty, but anyway, I've enjoyed my time here."
When asked what has kept him around the club for 412 games, Campey said its the family atmosphere.
"You get to know so many people over the journey," he said.
"There's some great legends at the club, founders of the club that are still here.
"That's just great to be involved in."
Campey said one of his favoured memories from his time playing in the red and white is playing in the 2011 HDFNL reserves grand final.
"We didn't win, but that was my first grand final that I had ever played," he said.
He also recalled becoming a life member of the Taylors Lake Football and Netball Club in 2009 as well as becoming a life member of the Horsham and District Football and Netball League in 2011.
And he looked back on the club's 2018 under 14 premiership.
But, he said the biggest thing he looks back on is the mateship and camaraderie.
"All these blokes are my mates," he said.
"I got many mates, I'll get people sitting in their cars on the way to work saying 'good on ya Rich' and I think now who's that in that car."
Campey also acknowledged the respect he's received amongst his peers at other clubs as well.
"It's 29 years I've been at the club," he said.
"There's a lot of memories, there's a lot of friendships, whether within our own red and white club... the umpire fraternity or the blokes I play against."
