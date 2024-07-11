Warriors are ready for Dimboola's 'dynamic defence' | WFNL round 12

And it is the Roos' defence that Warriors co-coach Jemma Clarkson said her side must adjust to.
"I feel like their defence is very dynamic this year; they have very aerial players, they read the play [well]," Clarkson said.
"We found that really tough against them last time [round three], how well they read the play. So that's something we just have to learn to adjust to and be very aware of."
For the Warriors, that adjustment comes in the way of its ball use, according to Clarkson.
"We found that if we just take our time moving the ball down the court and make really smart passing choices instead of trying to rush, [and] it's been working really well for us," she said.
"[there is] Lots of positivity on the court, making sure everyone feels really well supported, backing each other up, taking up all the loose balls, and just working really hard for each other."
"That's been really key for us the second half of the season so far."
The Roos trip to Central Park comes after a 49-49 draw against Nhill.
Nicole Polycarpou shot 31 goals.
Paige Glover and Bridget Dorrington were named in the best.
Horsham coach Ebonie Salter said her team must move forward despite claiming a 13-goal win against Horsham Saints in round 11.
"We wanted to improve on what we've been doing the last couple of weeks, and I think we improved again. And we look forward to the next step, which is building again," Salter said.
Imogen Worthy shot 31 goals and was named in the best alongside Keely Pope.
Minyip Murtoa will be out to a four-match losing streak when it steps onto City Oval.
A win over the now top-of-the-table Demons would also keep the Burras in the hunt for the top five.
Lauren Dodgshun and Jo Griffiths were named the best in the round 11 defeat to Stawell.
The Saints will look to bounce back after its first loss against Horsham on Sunday, July 7.
Abby Hallam shot 23 goals for Saints, whilst Taya Quick added 20.
Quick gained more confidence as the match progressed and joined defender Elly Knott in the best.
Meanwhile, the Eagles will be confident following its recent run of form.
Warrack won consecutive matches for the first time in round 11 and find themselves only one win and percentage outside of the top five.
After its bye, the Thunder find themselves outside of the top five but host the Rats at Sir Robert Menzies Park.
Southern Mallee sits in the middle of a four-team fight for the last spot in the finals.
Its last result was a two-goal loss against Warrack in round 10.
Ararat will travel to Jeparit after a seven-goal loss to the Eagles.
The Rats only trailed by two goals at the last change before Ararat lost touching distance.
Demi Bligh and Mia Robb featured in the best.
