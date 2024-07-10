The Wimmera Mail-Times
sport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Sport/Horsham District League
Football Netball Preview

Bombers hope bolstered line up can challenge Southern Roos | HDFNL R13

John Hall
By John Hall
July 10 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As teams take to football oval's around the region for round 13 of the Horsham District Football and Netball League, coaches are thinking back to round one as each squad gears up for another look at their opening round opponent.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.