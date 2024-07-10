Bombers hope bolstered line up can challenge Southern Roos | HDFNL R13

As teams take to football oval's around the region for round 13 of the Horsham District Football and Netball League, coaches are thinking back to round one as each squad gears up for another look at their opening round opponent.
Noradjuha Quantong have the tallest task of the round.
The Bombers head to Harrow Reserve to take on the unbeaten defending premiers, Harrow Balmoral.
"[It] is obviously a huge task," said Noradjuha Quantong senior football coach, Damian Cameron.
"We're going to get a couple of guys back for that game."
The Bombers' are coming into round 12 off the back of a physical battle with Edenhope Apsley.
Noradjuha Quantong won the game 24.16 (160) - 2.7 (19), but saw multiple players helped from the field with injury.
"We were pretty battered... So whether or not we'll have a couple out from this week, we'll have to wait and see," Cameron said.
"But, we'll invite a couple more back in next week and have a good challenge because we're in a good position to do that at the moment."
When the two side's met in round one, the Southern Roos were missing star player Nick Pekin, but still managed a win.
Quick to warm up, Harrow Balmoral burst onto the field at the start of every term, running in multiple goals before Noradjuha Quantong could find an answer.
And, while the game remained tight once the Bombers settled in, the side never offset those early minutes.
Harrow Balmoral won 12.7 (79) - 8.7 (55), and haven't dropped a game since.
Elsewhere in round 13, Taylors Lake head out west to take on the Edenhope Apsley Saints.
When both side's last met, it was the Lakers that emerged with the win, 13.11 (89) - 10.11 (71).
Since then, the Lakers have only recorded two more wins, both against Natimuk United, including one in round 12.
"Obviously they're up and about, but I've been pretty disappointed" said Taylors Lake coach Justin Beugelaar.
"We've been in most games, we've been close... We've just got to turn those really really close games into wins, but that's a maturity thing and over time we'll get better at it."
Beugelaar said his side should be ready to give it a 'red hot crack' when taking on Edenhope Apsley, but said an attitude issue has plagued the squads season.
"Our biggest issue is that we go in [against] teams that we think we're going to beat, thinking we're going to beat them," he said.
"Everyone's so close this year, it doesn't matter if you on the bottom of the ladder, the middle or the top, you've got a shot."
Beugelaar said the way his Lakers' side closed out its round 12 victory is promising.
"I'm really proud of the way we were able to fight it out."
In round one, Paul Summers burst onto everyone's radar after making the jump from the WFNL into the Swifts' line up.
The former Stawell Warriors key defender kicked 11 goals as the Baggies new front man as his side soared to a 22.13 (145) - 12.5 (77) win.
Now, in round 13, he has the chance to do it again against the same red and blues.
Swifts hosts Kalkee at Stawell's North Park as the boys in black, white and teal hope to keep up its fight against Harrow Balmoral for the top spot on the HDFNL ladder.
The Kees will likely have little to play for other than pride and survival as games against Pimpinio and Rupanyup in the following weeks will likely knock the side out of finals contention.
But, the side can still challenge the Baggies.
Few teams in the HDFNL have ruckman with the athleticism and skill of both Kalkee's Doug Grinning and Swifts' Brett Hargreaves, the pair will likely contest plenty key.
Meanwhile the Swifts midfield experience will oppose several promising young guns in the Kee's colours.
Also in round 13, Natimuk United hosts the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars at the Natimuk Showgrounds.
And, Laharum hosts Pimpinio at Cameron Oval as both side's jockey for position inside the league's top six.
