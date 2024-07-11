Finals path firms for Kaniva Leeor United as Rams clash nears | HDFNL R13

Buoyed by a strong victory against the Swifts in round 12 of the HDFNL, and sitting with a good chance of playing finals netball, the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars are riding a wave of momentum.
"The team's really, really happy with where we're at," said Cougars A grade coach Kylie King.
"Our goal at the start of the season was was to make the six, we're on track to be in the mix.
"We're really happy with where we currently are at this stage of the season."
The Cougars round 12 victory against the Baggies was critical as both sides are fighting for the minor finals-paying positions.
"They beat us convincingly in round two, so we were really happy to get the win from them."
KLU takes on Natimuk United in round 13 at the Natimuk Showgrounds, and King is sure not to take the Rams too lightly.
"They're certainly not a team to be underestimated," she said.
"We'll just go into this week, the same as we've gone into every other week, and focus on getting the basics right and putting everything into practice."
Now, four points outside the top-six, the Baggies will be hoping to snatch up as many wins as possible to stay in the fight, but, league powerhouse Kalkee will likely prove a difficult challenge.
The last time the Baggies and Kees met, the Kees won 55-29.
The Swifts could not keep up with Kalkee on that occasion, and supporters only watched the margin grow through each quarter.
Kalkee does have several younger squad members and in recent weeks has shown a willingness to risk trying new tactics.
The side did so against Natimuk United in round 11, but when the Rams began to build up momentum, the Kees showed quick might to shut them down.
The Swifts have also shown an ability to unsettle top teams for periods of play.
The side's experience and fast ball movement keeps them a threat as long as they are in the contest.
Elsewhere in round 12, ladder-leading Laharum takes on Pimpinio at Cameron Oval.
Only a few rounds ago this fixture would have been first vs last, but a couple of unexpected victories to the Tigers has seen the claw up the ladder.
Pimpinio was also highly competitive against the second-placed Rupanyup Panthers in round eleven.
Scores were level at the final break, but the Panthers closed the game out with a five-goal better final quarter.
If the Tigers can be competitive once again against the Demons, it could signal them as a trouble squad for each team set to tangle with them again in the back end of the season.
A successful Edenhope Apsley premiership defence may still be a possibility in 2024 as the Saints showed themselves to be contenders by beating Noradjuha Quantong in round 12.
Next up for the Saints, is Taylors Lake at Edenhope, and as the young Lakers side grows in experience each week, the group still struggles to rake in the results.
Its likely the side will struggle to find answers for Edenhope Apsley's premiership stars Sacha MacDonald and Lavinia Fox, while Tahlia Sailor has also proven herself difficult to match inside the ring.
Noradjuha Quantong have a prime opportunity to grab back its momentum though.
The Bombers head to Harrow Reserve to take on the last-placed Southern Roos.
