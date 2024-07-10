Demons women to hit Hamilton 'with all guns blazing' in WVFFL semi-final

The Horsham Demons' Western Victoria Female Football League teams are preparing for its respective semi-finals on Sunday, July 14.
The senior women face reigning premiers Hamilton, whilst the under-18s play South Warrnambool at Reid Oval.
"We're very excited; the girls have put in the hard yards that started in pre-season back in January," Demons captain Madeleine Huggins said.
"So it's come a long way; we've improved a lot. And keen to hit Hamilton With all guns blazing."
Horsham has split its two regular season matches with the Kangaroos.
The Demons suffered a nine-point loss in round two before a 40-point win in round seven.
"We took confidence from the second time we played them; the first time they played the smaller oval better, and we were still gelling as a unit," Horsham coach Sam Rintoule said.
"So it was nice to turn the tables the second time."
Despite facing back-to-back reigning premiers in the first week of finals, the Demons will have a large focus on themselves.
However, Rintoule says his side must prepare for Hamilton being multi-dimensional.
For Huggins, it is continuing what they've done well all season.
"We're not going to change anything. We're just backing ourselves in and just playing our game," she said.
"The run and carry has definitely been one of our strengths all season.
"If we can bring the pressure, that's where we can exploit the opposition. We've got a pretty even team; there's no real weakness."
For Terry Arnel's under-18s, South Warrnambool have defeated the Demons on both occasions.
The margins were 90 points in round three and 43 points in round eight.
The WVFFL grand finals will be held at Mortlake Recreation Reserve on Saturday, July 21.
