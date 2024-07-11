Laharum, Horsham Saints' Hugh Bond to make AFL debut for Adelaide Crows

Patience has paid dividends for former Wimmera junior footballer Hugh Bond almost two years after he was drafted into the AFL.
The former Horsham Saint and Laharum Demon was named to make his AFL debut in round 18 against St Kilda at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, July 13.
"Hugh plays the game the right way, he's a hard footballer who loves winning the hard ball and putting his body on the line," Adelaide senior coach Matthew Nicks told the club's website.
"He is a really strong teammate."
Bond was drafted by the club with pick 50 in the 2022 AFL national draft, alongside former Rebel teammates Aaron Cadman (GWS at #1) and James Van Es (St Kilda at #31).
The 19-year-old defender has spent the past two seasons with the club's South Australian National Football League team.
Before being drafted, Bond played his top-age junior season for the GWV Rebels and represented Vic Country in four matches.
In 2024, Bond has averaged 12.5 disposals and 1.8 tackles across his 12 SANFL matches.
A season-high 20 disposals came in a five-point win against South Adelaide in round one.
