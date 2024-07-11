The Wimmera Mail-Times
sport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Our People

Laharum, Horsham Saints' Hugh Bond to make AFL debut for Adelaide Crows

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated July 11 2024 - 11:54am, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Patience has paid dividends for former Wimmera junior footballer Hugh Bond almost two years after he was drafted into the AFL.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.