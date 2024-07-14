Parkinson's Disease community seminar for Wimmera and district this week

Fight Parkinson's is a free seminar held in Horsham for everyone in the Wimmera Region and beyond who want to know more about the condition, the latest research and the services available.
The Community Seminar will be held at Horsham CWA Hall, 37 McPherson St, Horsham, VIC 3400.\
If attending please arrive at 1:30 pm for check-in and light refreshments. The seminar begins at 2:00pm.
Parkinson's Disease is a chronic neurological condition with a range of complex symptoms unique to everyone.
The most common symptoms include stiffened muscles, slowed movement, and changes in posture.
Neurological disorders are now the leading cause of disabilities worldwide, and Parkinson's is the fastest-growing neurological syndrome.
The cause remains unknown. It is estimated that 57,000 Victorians and 219,000 Australians are living with Parkinson's.
Fight Parkinson's Community Seminars provide a valuable opportunity to better understand Parkinson's and its treatments and the importance of social connections in managing the condition for a full and active life.
Attendees will gain insights into groundbreaking Parkinsons' research from Professor Grant Dewson.
They will also be able to engage with members of the Fight Parkinsons Health Team, who will address frequently asked questions about Parkinson's.
Additionally, attendees will hear the personal story of a local community member living with Parkinson's.
This free event welcomes anyone in the Wimmera region and surrounding areas.
While there is no fee to attend, registrations are required.
You can register by calling Fight Parkinsons on 03 8809 0400 or registering online at fightparkinsons.org.au/events.
