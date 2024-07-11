The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Mallee residents demand road repairs amid funding cuts and delays

By Dr Anne Webster
July 11 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People from across the Mallee electorate frequently ask me about the horrible state of our roads and what I can do to fix them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.