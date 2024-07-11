Natimuk, Quantong community groups benefit from Tiny Towns grant funding

The Wimmera towns of Natimuk and Quantong are among a list of recipients of that have received a financial boost from Victorian State Government's Tiny Towns fund.
The Natimuk and District Soldiers Memorial Hall, Natimuk Agricultural and Pastoral Society and the Quantong Community Centre were all successful in applying for the funding.
President of the Natimuk and District Soldiers Memorial Hall committee, Tracey Skinner, welcomes the funding as the group is trying to reinvigorate the facility to get more use.
"One of the issues [is] the heating and cooling systems [in the hall]," Ms Skinner said.
Ms Skinner said some of the $13,682 grant will go towards ongoing upgrades to the backstage rooms.
"We can create another room that can be used at other times than just when something might be performing onstage, a little gathering place, a little meeting room, making it quite cosy," she said.
As the hall, as well as the Quantong Community Centre, are council owned buildings, it was Horsham Rural City Council that applied for the funding.
Both user groups are co-contributing funding to the projects to demonstrate the community commitment to the projects.
Quantong Community Centre received $25,000 to re-carpet the main hall, meeting room and office, as well as install a new dance floor.
The Natimuk and District Soldiers Memorial Hall also applied independently for a Tiny Towns grant to update the outside grounds of the building built in 1909, but was unsuccessful.
"It's got a long history, and it's definitely used by community groups," said Ms Skinner.
"We just want to bring it forward into the future and be able to offer spaces for a lot of different groups to use."
The Natimuk Agricultural and Pastoral Society also received a $17,748 grant from the Tiny Towns fund for its Natimuk Showground Community Recreation Reserve Master Plan.
