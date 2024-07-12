WFNL round 12 teams: McIntyre return gives Minyip Murtoa a boost

McIntyre returns to Gareth Hose's side for the first time since round seven; the other inclusions are Dusty Cross and Rhys Pidgeon.
The Demons have made only a solitary change for the clash at City Oval.
Logan Millar returns from a hand injury in the place of Sam Janetzki.
Ararat has made one change for its top-of-the-table clash against the Thunder at Sir Robert Menzies Park.
Hugh Toner returns from talent league duty with the GWV Rebels in place of Ryan Bates.
The Thunder will make at least three changes for the contest with the Rats.
Liam Nelson, Sam White and Nicholas Yarran all come in, with one more addition to be named.
Rupert Sangster and Jackson Fisher are big outs.
Key forward Nathan Koenig is one of three additions for the Horsham Saints in its match with Warrack at Anzac Park.
Judd Wright and Daniel Ervin are also back in Ben Knott's side.
Wright has recovered from a foot injury and will play his first senior match since round three.
Strike forward Jackson Calder returns to Dimboola's forward 50 for the Roos' match with Stawell at Central Park.
Calder enters round 12 with 32 goals from just six matches.
Connor Ryen returns to the side, whilst Matthew Reichelt will make his seniors debut.
Reichelt has kicked three goals in 12 matches in the reserves, his first full season of senior football.
The Warriors will have to make an omission before the first bounce.
Tom Eckel's side added Josh Linton to the 21 that defeated the Burras in round 11.
In: Hugh Toner.
Out: Ryan Bates.
Lineup: Henry Shea, Brody Griffin, Alan Batchelor, Tom Williamson, Matt Spalding, Ben Taylor, Baydn Cosgriff, Izaiyah Turner, Pat Toner, Hugh Toner, om Mills, Jack Ganley, Sonny Kettle, Jake Robinson, Jacob Bates, Adam Haslett, Ethan Summers, Flynn Toner, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding, Xavier McLoughlan.
In: Jackson Calder, Connor Ryen, Matthew Reichelt.
Out: Jack Wood, Thomas O'Dwyer, Michael Pohlner.
Lineup: Jackson Calder, Andrew Moore, Jackson O'Neil, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Sam Leith, Simon Nuske, Pat MacDonough, Lachlan Mackley, Ben Brett, Hamish Sellens, Patrick Lindsey, Will Griffiths, Ash Clugston, Darcy Dubois, Declan Paech, Evan Hunter, Connor Ryen, Noah Campbell, Connor Dwyer, Matthew Reichelt.
In: Logan Millar.
Out: Sam Janetzki.
Lineup: Corey Williams, Tyler Blake, Hugo Papst, Allistair McKinnon, Ryan Kemp, Jasper Gunn, Brody Pope, Lachlan Hobbs, Billy Carberry, Sam Bigham, Jack Dalziel, Jordan Motton, Logan Millar, Ben Lakin, Sid Hernon, Zak Smith, Matthew Long, Jeremy Kemp, Archie Elliott, Jackson Hoffmann, Cullen Williams.
In: Judd Wright, Nathan Koenig, Daniel Ervin.
Out: Alexander McRae, Becker Irwin, Zane Munyard.
Lineup: Judd Wright, Pat Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Jordy Keyte, Nathan Koenig, Corey Morgan, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Mitchell Clarke, Max Bryan, Levi Munyard, Cody Bryan, Adrianne Lupton, Will Tickner, Bailey Taylor, Jack Henry, Mitch Martin, Bailey Brennan.
In: Ben McIntyre, Dusty Cross, Rhys Pidgeon.
Out: Brazer McKenzie, Seth Talbot, Zac Leith.
Lineup: Kade Petering, Jye Walter, Wilson Mitchell, Jae McGrath, Ben McIntyre, Dusty Cross, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Samuel Griffiths, Nick Cushing, Tim Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Rhys Pidgeon, Oscar Gawith, Lachlan Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Josh Roman, Luke Fisher, Warwick Stone, Jake Leith, Charlie Gibson.
In: Liam Nelson, Sam White, Nicholas Yarran,
Out: Matthew Thomas, Rupert Sangster, Jackson Fisher, Oscar Smith.
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Jakob Cocks, Liam Nelson, Xavier Oakley, Angus McSweyn, Sam White, Thomas Schumann, Kieran Delahunty, Brad Lowe, Kai Sheers, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Nicholas Yarran, Simon Clugston, Thomas Clarke, Leigh Stewart, Tobias Fisher, Tim Sanford
In: Josh Linton
Out:
Lineup: Jackson Dark, Ash Driscoll, Tom Eckel, Cody Driscoll, Sean Mantel, Sam Jenkinson, Josh Fowkes, Josh Linton, Jakob Salmi, Aiden Graveson, Zac Marrow, Sam Williams, Koby Stewart, Riley Ika, James Sclanders, Ferrari Batsuia, Jack Walker, Jarrod Illig, Ethan Marrow, Ben Davis, Owen Summers, Tommy Williams.
Not yet named.
