HDFNL round 13 teams: Bombers' Cameron grounded, Close makes Roo-turn

Noradjuha Quantong will be without playing coach Damian Cameron in round 13 of the HDFNL as his Bombers side gets set to take on Harrow Balmoral.
Meanwhile the Southern Roos will be all guns blazing as Michael Close returns to the blue and white.
Pimpinio has opted to keep things consistent after the side's round 12 win against Rupanyup.
The side's only exclusion being that of Dylan Bates who has been named among the Tigers' best on eight occasions this season.
Meanwhile their opponents Laharum makes a total of three changes.
Kalkee's inclusions includes the elevation of standout reservist Angus Tickner.
The Swifts will once see their playing coach and ruckman Brett Hargreaves relegated to the sidelines after he was excluded from the Baggies list the previous weekend.
Kaniva Leeor United's line up has been boosted by the return of the Cougars' deputy vice captain, Charlie Maddern.
Natimuk United will be without its captain Callum Cameron.
Ins: Charlie Campbell, Nathan Witherow, Flynn Loft
Outs: Cameron Domaschenz, Patrick Kealy, Jordan Secombe, Jackson Finnigan
Line up: Adam Hood, Brock Summerhayes, Heath Keatly, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rokerbrand, Christopher La Rocca, Joshua Robinson, Shayne Williams, Charlie Campbell, Jordan Baxter, Toby Ferguson, Robert Wall, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Jeremy Kealy, Nathan Witherow, Dale Smith, Anthony Moneva, Ben Campbell, Flynn Loft, Ben Campbell
Ins: Michael Close, Scott Addinsall
Outs: Lachlan Stevenson, Charlie Johnston
Line up: Matt Jones, Nick Pekin, Willam Plush, Michael Close, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Josh Dawson, Ethan Appleton, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Rhys Daffey, Clinton Robinson, George Austin, Stuart McFarlane, Anthony Close, Scott Addinsall, Alex Rees, Maddox Blake, Cody Deutscher, Mitchell Grant, Joshua Grant
Ins: Charlie Millar, Jake Mills, Angus Tickner
Outs: Brodie Pitt. Brendan Hobbs, Noah Foscarini
Line up: Isaiah Adams, Josh Milbourne, Doug Grinning, Tom Sostheim, Luke Byrne, Aiden Richardson, Ben Lawson, Patrick Mills, Charlie Millar, Jake Mills, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Angus Tickner, Deacan Campbell, Vincent Macalinga, Brodi Dolan, Matt Nield, Deacon Briggs, Mitchell Mills, Matthew Magee, Dylan Avery
Ins: Tyson Mitchell, Charlie Maddern, Fraser Bothe, Daniel White
Outs: Sam Vivian, Justin Marra, David Willersdorf, Corey Natt
Line-up: Koby Goodlet, Lochlyn Hahne, Ethan Freemantle, Tyson Mitchell, Luke Bennett, Joel Wagg, Dylan Natt, Jack Stimson, Billy King, James White, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Charlie Maddern, Toby Mulraney, Jock Maddern, Patrick Munn, Fraser Bothe, Kyle Kuchel, Nathan Barr, Daniel White, Harley Bennell
Ins: Josh Hutchinson, Campbell Mason, John Doyle
Outs: Reuben Elliott, Thomas Doyle, Angus Mintern
Line-up: Pat Lattanzio, Jackson Price, Connor Walsh, Alec McCallum, Robbie Miller, Daniel Easson, Sean Wouters, Reuben Launder, Angus Atchison, Phillip Butsch, Ryan Thomas, Dylan Cross, Brett Ervin, Cody Richards, Jarrod Kemp, Josh Hutchinson, Campbell Mason, Ambrose Launder, Harry Miller, John Doyle, Shannon Argall
Ins: Matthew Lee, Zachary Smith, Matt Bellinger
Outs: Callum Cameron, Tyler Harris, Jett Munn
Line up: Jonathon Lovel, Kaiden Sudholz, Bailey Taylor, Taylor Wiese, Matthew Lee, Adam Coutts, Kane Bates Russell, Liam Klowss, Kyah Wilkinson, Zachary Smith, Cody Frizon, Matt Bellinger, Archie Sudholz, Ned Glascott, Lochie Ricketts, Dylan Newell, Daniel Werner, Tyler Coutts, Ben Garwood, Callum Hayes
Ins: Dyson Parish, Bayden Carra
Outs: Damien Cameron, Brandon Ellis
Line up: Harley Pope, Judah Hobbs, Declan Bushy, James Hallett, Ash Lawson, Jayden Besford, Riley Dunlop, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Dawson Cross, Brock Orval, Connor O'Beirne, Dyson Parish, James Officer, Nigel Kelly, Brayden Carra, Jack McRae, Brandon Ellis, Alex Ross, James Gregg, Levi Mock
Ins: Mitchell Fromm
Outs: Dylan Bates
Line up: Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Ryder Cerny, Adam Westley, Tagdh McGrath, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Matthew Rosier, Brock Hamerston, Dylan Arnott, Jordan Barnett, Noah Jacobson, Thomas Naylor, Thomas Baker, Mitchell Fromm, Liam Pfeiffer, Braydon Witney, Tyler Filcock, Daniel Baker, Dylan Thomas
Ins: Chris Freeman, Liam Freeman
Outs: Jack Cann, Zak Varley
Line up: Kobe Lowe, Kurt Bruechart, Bourke Nicholls, Chris Freeman, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martin, Paul Summers, Noah Stirling, Ryan Folkes, Mack Padley, Cameron Wickham, Scott Carey, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Paul Enriquez, Matthew Bourke, Brodie Kindred, Andrew Cameron, Chevy Elliot, Liam Freeman
Ins: Brendan Healy, Hayden Jamieson
Outs: Jayden Clayfield, Marc Davey, Adam Hall
Line up: Billy Finnigan, Brayden Gebert, Ryan Gebert, Bray Cullinan, Trae Martin, Michael Graham, Koby Westerland, Samuel Rintoule, Hunter Campey, Connor Healy, Brendan Healy, Thomas Clugston, Justin Beugelaar, Coby Mines, Jake Parfett, Tyson Kidney, James Dixon, Hayden Jamieson, Connor Schiller, Matthew Millward
