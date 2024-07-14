Community facilities receive Tiny Towns funding for upgrades in Laharum

The Laharum community is receiving an influx of funding for its community facilities thanks to the Victorian State Government's Tiny Towns Fund grants.
The Laharum Public Hall received $14,346 to install an acoustic roof to the public hall's supper room, as well as improve the building's heating and cooling.
Secretary Treasurer of the Laharum Community Hall, Judy Berendson said the installation of and acoustic ceiling in the facilities supper room will make a world of difference to all users.
"The Supper Room was previously acoustically really poor," Ms Berendson said.
"You couldn't hear anyone, [even if they were] sitting nest to you."
Ms Berendson said as the Hall still uses an open fire in the supper room for heating, and upgrade is needed to improve the facilities temperature control.
"For the convenience of all users we're going to install a split-system in there, especially making it more convenient for meetings."
Another split system will also be installed into the main hall.
Also, the Laharum Oval Community Facility received a $11,363 to facilitate the removal of a commercial range hood from the Horsham Town Hall, to be refitted at the facility.
As both facilities are council owned, it was Horsham Rural City Council that applied for the Tiny Towns grants, while user groups had to contribute funds to show community commitment to the projects.
Mayor Robyn Gulline acknowledged the state government's contributions along with the hard work of volunteers who help maintain the buildings.
"These upgrades will create social and economic benefits for our community and we thank the Victorian Government for its funding support," Cr Gulline said.
"The groups who are based at these facilities provide critical services and events that help make the Wimmera a great place to live."
Tiny Towns funding grants was received by many community groups in towns throughout the region including Natimuk, Quantong and Nhill.
