Horsham residents urged to recycle responsibly to avoid fee hikes

The Horsham Rural City Council is urging residents to recycle responsibly to maintain efficient waste services and avoid potential future fee increases.
A HRCC spokesperson said plastic bags, often used to contain recyclables, are the most frequent form of contamination found in yellow recycling bins.
"This seemingly harmless practice significantly delays the recycling process at local centres, leading to increased operational costs," they said.
"Many recyclable materials are mistakenly placed inside plastic bags, which complicates the sorting process and reduces the efficiency of recycling efforts."
To address this issue, the council urges residents not to use plastic bags containing recyclables.
"Residents are asked to dispose of recyclable items loose in the bins.
"This simple step will greatly assist in streamlining the sorting process and ensuring that our recycling efforts remain effective and sustainable."
The spokesperson said the collective effort would not only benefit the environment but also help to avoid future increases in the waste service fees.
For more information on the council's waste and recycling services, visit https://www.hrcc.vic.gov.au/Residents/Waste-and-recycling.
