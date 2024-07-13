Murtoa Stick Shed gets new address after 80 Years at same location

The Murtoa Stick Shed has a new address, but it is staying exactly where it has been for more than 80 years.
For years, the Stick Shed has been listed as 1465 Wimmera Highway, but a recent discovery revealed an oversight.
Committee of management chair Sally Taylor said that while preparing to get the NBN installed, it was discovered that the address covers the rest of the Murtoa GrainCorp site but not the Stick Shed itself.
"It came as a bit of shock when we checked the map and found our land had no street address at all," she said.
"We contacted the Yarriambiack Council who have moved very quickly to make our new address official."
The new address - 1471 Wimmera Highway - was submitted to VicMap, altering the data published by the federal entity Geoscape Australia, which mapping services like Google Maps use.
"We will be updating our brochures, website and social media to reflect our new address," Mrs Taylor said.
"Once the GPS maps have updated it will make our entrance easier for our visitors to find.".
