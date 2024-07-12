Tangled times: winter school holidays full of laughs and challenges

My school holidays felt like...well, you know that feeling of getting stuck in your singlet?
It's when you are fresh out of the shower, still damp, but layering up quickly to survive the arctic winter in the Wimmera.
Your singlet is over your head with both your arms through the correct holes, but somehow the whole garment is now rolled up onto itself and stuck to your flesh in an immovable tangle high across your back and chest.
You can barely reach up your back to flick the garment with your fingertips, so you take deep breaths to calm yourself as you slowly try to unravel the front and tug some fabric down over your - by now - freezing cold torso.
So, my school holidays have been a little bit frustrating and uncomfortable at times, like underwear generally, but heck, I've seen it all before and survived, so this too shall pass.
It might have been the couple of trips to Melbourne that felt like hard work driving in heavy traffic, or the brain drain of visiting colleges to consider options for my baby's further education that hurt my head.
I definitely scrubbed way too many sinks of dishes, folded too much washing and fed the fire non-stop wheelbarrow loads full of wood.
I am a home body, but sometimes I'd like another body to help at home.
Bun-bun the middle one was with us for a week, so there were plenty of fireworks and my credit card got a workout. We went out to watch a couple of great movies and ate too much popcorn.
I gained some kilos and got a bit down about that, worse luck.
We did have lots of laughs, but sometimes too many were at me!
I had heaps of sleep-ins though, and plenty of cuddling up on the couch.
Walking one daughter through making her first batch of waffles from scratch was fun but having the girls prefer noodles and tinned spaghetti over my home cooking cut me deep.
My school holidays did include a catch-up with my sister's family and time visiting with my eldest daughter at her new workplace, so life was really very sweet.
Emotionally charged relationships are meant to get a bit tangled at times, aren't they?
