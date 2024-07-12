Dooen Hotel reopens to an overwhelming response from the community

The Dooen Hotel is hosting a grand re-opening on Sunday, July 14, with the doors to swing open and the taps to run cold for the first time in some months after renovations were carried out by the owner.
Husband and wife, Mick and Helen Harris have owned the freehold for the Dooen Hotel for 25 years and in that time, have operated the pub themselves for over 11 years.
After a recent lease agreement was ended, Mr Harris and his wife returned to running the operations again.
"We're absolutely champing at the bit to reopen and get the local and their families back here," said Mr Harris.
Mr Harris also said the community response to the reopening has already been overwhelming.
"The local people have been wanting to get back into their pub again for quite a while now," he said.
Located on the Henty Highway, the Dooen Hotel sits only 10 minutes north of Horsham, and has only a small community surrounding it, yet the business thrives.
"[Its down to] good service, good cold beer, and good food. Once you've got those basic ingredients down, and you make people feel really welcome," he said.
"This is not our pub, this is there pub.
"We've seen people come here when we first got here and they brought their newborn babies in, and now those babies have got their own babies and they'll be bringing them in as well."
After taking over the Dooen Hotel again and carrying out considerable renovations, Mr Harris said it feels 'unreal' to be reopening.
"Its really hard to describe the effort that the tradies and volunteers, my friends, have put in to help to get the place back up to scratch and ready for reopening," he said.
"We've done a lot more than what we originally planned to do, and that was due to the help of friends."
Mr Harris said there was an issue with a water tank that needed to be fixed, and they ended up doing a lot more plumbing work than what was originally intended.
"[It was] basically a complete plumbing job... and the pub's a lot better for it," he said.
The pub also received a new kitchen, laundry and freezer room, but it was the updated dining room that Mr Harris was happiest with.
"The dining room's looking spectacular," he said.
"So very comfortable and cosy ... its going to make it a really great atmosphere."
And, Mr Harris said there is still more work to be done at the Dooen Hotel.
"The renovations still continue, but we're able to open up and start operating," he said.
