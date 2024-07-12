Carter, new HCA board out to continue cricket's legacy in the region

The Horsham Cricket Association has avoided going into recess after a successful special general meeting on Wednesday, July 10.
A new board was elected with Justtin Combe taking the reins as president, supported by David Hopper as vice president, Peter Carter as secretary, and Andrew Sostheim as a board member.
Mr Carter, who coached under-17s at club and country week level during the 2023/24 season, believed it was the right time to step up to the role.
"I wanted to make sure that if we're looking like that [going into recess] was going to happen, I was willing to put my hand up and be one of the people that gets to step up and help," he said.
"I didn't want to see how well we went at country week [finishing second and making it to the grand final] go to waste."
Mr Carter hopes that having a strong junior base will have a long-term positive impact on the senior competition.
"There's also going to be a strong focus on having our senior competition run well in our own backyard," Mr Carter said.
"In the next three, four or five years, we want our senior competition to be one of the strongest going around."
The HCA will be looking to build on the momentum created last season, which saw the A Grade competition grow from five teams to eight, and B and C grades with seven and eight teams, respectively.
Whilst in juniors, under-16s was moved from Saturday mornings to Friday evenings to accommodate those who played junior and senior cricket.
Four teams were also added to the junior ranks.
The new board will meet for the first time on Wednesday, July 17.
