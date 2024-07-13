Fatal crash in Wimmera's west marks 152nd road death in Victoria for 2024

The 152nd person has died on Victorian roads in 2024 after a single-car accident in the Wimmera's west.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Kaniva-Edenhope Road at about 2.40pm on Saturday, July 13, 2024, after reports a van had left the road and crashed into a tree.
Crews attended and the male driver and only occupant of the van was deceased at the scene.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident or with footage or further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
The news follows just days after two drivers were lucky to walk away from a crash on the Western Highway in Ledcourt on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
The 2024 road toll is now equal with the 2023 toll, with 152 people dying on Victoria roads as of July 13. For more information visit https://www.police.vic.gov.au/road-safety.
