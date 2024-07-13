Demons rejoice in thrilling win against likely finals rivals | HDFNL R13

The Laharum Demons have claimed a major victory in round 13 of the HDFNL on Saturday, July 13, as the side defeated the Pimpinio Tigers 8.9 (57) - 7.9 (51) at Cameron Oval.
Both sides are in a tight battle for the division's minor finals placings and have a good chance of meeting again in an elimination final.
"Pimpinio's going to be one of our main rivals going into finals," said Laharum's senior football co-coach, Shannon Argall.
"They got the edge over us early in the year, we got today's, so its nice to even that ledger.
The Tigers hosted the Demons in round one, where Pimpinio claimed an 8-point win.
Argall pointed to that early loss in the post-match debrief as a sign that his side has improved through the season.
"I'm really pleased with the win, but also really pleased with the growth of the players, they continue to keep stepping up," Argall said.
Pimpinio started the match strong, becoming the first side on the board.
Some wayward shots meant slow scoring before the black and yellow posted a goal.
Laharum was slow to respond and ended the quarter trailing by 10 points, but the Demons surged when the game resumed.
The contest remained tight as Laharum reeled the Tigers back in the second.
The Demons led at half time, but it was Pimpinio that controlled the balance of the third.
But, Pimpinio's struggles closing out games appeared again in the fourth as the Demons fought back to claim the narrow win.
"In terms of the way we play and the way we structure we can stifle sides," Argall said.
"But Pimpinio, just in a couple of their runs were able to release the ball and get it going and probably score some goals against the flow of play."
"But, sides are always going to kick goals against you, it's just [about] resilience. Years gone by we might have thrown in the towel, but we're a developing side and we're lifting the expectation of ourselves."
Argall highlighted his sides depth as a key reason why the Demons emerged as the winners.
"We changed things up, not only from the first time we played Pimpinio, but also throughout the game," Argall said.
"As things are working we want to exploit that, as things are not working we'll make adjustments.
"So it's depth in our playing list, and the flexibility of different role players for us to get the best match ups, that was probably what I was most impressed with."
Elsewhere in round 13, Fresh off a bye, Harrow Balmoral claimed a blowout win against the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers, 19.22 (136) - 4.6 (30), at Harrow Reserve.
A nine-goal opening quarter for Harrow Balmoral set the tone of contest as the Southern Roos strode away.
The Bombers were left goalless in the second half.
Harrow Balmoral showed of its attacking versatility by sharing its impressive haul of goals between 10 players.
The league's leading goal kicker, Paul Summers was kept quiet by his standard, kicking only four goals for the Baggies while his side beat Kalkee, 17.17 (118) - 7.5 (47), at Stawell's North Park.
Ryan Folkes also got forward for the Swifts for his own quartet of goals.
Ex-AFL player Harley Bennell also kicked four for Kaniva-Leeor United as the Cougars held off a fourth-quarter surge with only three-points to spare.
KLU beat Natimuk United at the Natimuk Showground 12.6 (78) - 11.9 (75).
And, Edenhope Apsley beat Taylors Lake 11.12 (78) - 4.6 (30).
