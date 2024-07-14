Laharum claims big win against Tigers as focus turns to finals | HDFNL R13

The ladder-leading Laharum A grade netball side took to the court at Cameron Oval on Saturday, July 13, as heavy favourites against the Pimpinio Tigers, and the Demons gave little to their underdog opponents.
Laharum were quick to build a lead, and didn't look back, beating the Tigers, 67-39 in round 13 of the Horsham District Football and Netball League.
"The good thing for us is that we can come out and have a good consistent game where we win by 20 or 30, its about us focusing on what we're trying to work on come finals," said Laharum's A grade netball coach Bec McIntyre.
"We know that we've locked in a [finals] spot, which is a good position to be in, but we're really trying to focus on different types of combinations, rotating people in and out, so we're setting ourselves up for the best possible chance to be successful."
The Demons attacking powerhouse Caitlin Jones-Story had another day to remember inside the ring.
The former league best-and-fairest, and current league leading shooter, Jones-Story scored 47 goals from 62 attempts.
Although, Jones-Story said the Tigers defensive duo of Steph Runciman and Holly Ross were a strength of the its side.
"Their defensive end is quite good, they're very aerial in there, which Maddie [Iredell] and I had to work out how to get around," she said.
"They've definitely improved from the start of the season, which is a credit to them.
"They were tough, like the scoreline wouldn't suggest."
The development of Laharum's younger players that are only starting their senior netball careers has been a strong secondary focus of the Demons outfit this season, and through several players, that success was on show in this fixture.
"I said to the girls after the game ... you're only as good as the bench that you have. And we're really fortunate to have 11 players going into the finals," McIntyre said.
"Each one of those 11 players have played significant minutes throughout the season, so we know that they can go on at any point in a final series and be confident in that position.
"I think they did really well today."
Elsewhere, in round 13, the Swifts run of losses has continued with a loss against Kalkee, 59-33, at Stawell's North Park.
A few weeks ago, the Baggies were hot in the contest for the league's top six, but that prospect seems a longshot now after five consecutive losses.
Noradjuha Quantong has hit back hard after being upset by the Edenhope Apsley Saints in round 12.
The Bombers beat the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos, 69-32, at Harrow Reserve.
Shannon Couch starred for the Bombers, she shot 62 goals and was named as her side's best alongside Holly Nuske.
The Saints were also winners in round 13, beating Taylors Lake 68-40.
And, Kaniva-Leeor United won a three-goal thriller against Natimuk United at the Natimuk Showgrounds.
