Thunder showcase versatility in big win over Rats | WFNL round 12

The Southern Mallee Thunder have kept pace with the top five after a 75-39 win against Ararat in round 12 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 13.
Thunder co-coaches Jodie Hayes and Steph Thomson were pleased with the squad's intent.
It was good to have a convincing win because we were in a position where we needed to do that," Thomson said.
Hayes saw a change in the way the entire game was played out, something that was worked on.
"[There was] talk during the week around maintaining four quarters of intensity. So that's been a strong focus for everyone today," Hayes said.
"Everyone committed to that, and that's one of the changes that we saw."
The match also saw the Thunder celebrate captain Codie Robins' 150th game.
"She leads by example on and off the court, and she's very well respected around the club," Thomson said.
"She's a great friend to all of us, so it was really nice to get the win for her today."
Both sides moved the ball extremely quickly in the early stages at Sir Robert Menzies Park.
It was goal for goal as each side looked to settle into a rhythm.
The quarter wore on, the Thunder defence created turnovers and the home side took advantage in attack.
In the Rats' defensive third, Demi Bligh created turnovers of her own, but Southern Mallee led by six goals at the first change.
The Thunder extended its lead early in the second quarter as its defence continued to work hard.
Mon Scott was moved into the defensive ring for Ararat as Genevieve Bush switched to the mid-court.
Southern Mallee led by 17 goals at half time.
It was another tactical change for the Rats to start the second half.
Laney McLoughlan was moved from the attacking to the defensive goal ring.
Ararat looked more controlled with the ball out of its backcourt, but the Thunder still created pressure through the mid-court as it led by 23 goals at the last change.
Southern Mallee's Sydney Thorogood re-entered the match in the fourth quarter as Caitlin Douglass remained in the attacking ring.
The home side maintained its intensity in the fourth term, as the margin was 36 goals after the full-time siren.
Thomson shot 51 goals for the Thunder and was joined by Robins in the best.
Jessie Bligh added 14 goals for Ararat.
Sophie Cooper and Philippa Bush were named in the best.
The Warriors have closed the gap to the rest of the top five after it held onto a 54-53 win over Dimboola at Central Park.
After a tight first quarter, the home side's defence held the Roos to 10 goals in the second term, and Stawell led by six at half time.
However, the Roos roared back to get within one goal at the last change.
A margin Stawell held onto at the final whistle.
Ebony Summers shut 31 goals for the home side.
Madi Taylor and Lauren Homden featured in the best.
Nicole Polycarpou added 37 goals for Dimboola.
Defender Bridget Dorrington joined Polycarpou in the best.
Horsham has secured a dominant 71-34 win over the Burras at City Oval.
The Demons led by five goals at quarter time before the defence stood up.
Only nine goals were conceded by Horsham in the second term, as the lead was extended throughout the remainder of the match.
Imogen Worthy's 36 goals see her to The top of the league's goal-throwing with 358.
Burras coach Kirby Knight added 16.
The Horsham Saints have bounced back with a 55-23 victory over Warrack at Anzac Park.
It was a tight first quarter before the Saints gained control.
A 19-7 second term gave the reigning premiers a 14-goal lead at half time.
The Saints only conceded 10 goals in the second half.
Amber O'Connor added 17 goals for the Eagles.
Jordan Heller and Ava Koschitzke featured in the best.
Taya Quick shot 31 goals for the Saints.
Quick joined Holly Phillips in the best.
