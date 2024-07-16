Visa bungle sends Wimmera family back to Zimbabwe after five years

A Wimmera family has been forced to leave the country and return to Zimbabwe after experiencing difficulties in navigating the maze of the immigration system in Australia.
Tony and Tanya Borlase moved to Australia from Zimbabwe in 2019 on a sponsored 482 visa with their children Jude and Hannah.
They settled in Horsham, quickly became a part of the community, and intended to make it their permanent home.
Mr Borlase, a skilled migrant, with horticulture and agronomy qualifications worked as the Head Horticulturalist at the Australian Native Garden Flower Farm in the Wimmera and enrolled the two children in the Holy Trinity Lutheran College in Horsham.
However, on Monday, July 22, they will board a plane back to Zimbabwe after complications and delays in their application for full residency.
Issues began for the family when an Agent engaged by them to make application for residency status lodged the wrong forms.
"For many months, we were unaware there was anything wrong," Mr Borlaise said.
"The one thing that we found very difficult was so much of the process is online and not being able to speak to a person directly," he said.
As soon as they realised the error they applied again but the delays were costly.
Due to Mr Borlase age (55) an age exemption was required by his employer. at that time.
Again, a process they thought would only take three months took much longer.
Family friend Peta Bond said, "They have built their lives here, they work here, the children are in school here, and now due to a delay with their paperwork for residency, they face being sent back to Zimbabwe, where they have nothing to go back to," she said.
"They have been trying to gain full residency status in Australia and their application is with immigration.
"They live here, they work here and pay taxes here, the children attend school here."
Federal Member for Mallee, Dr Anne Webster said she had been in contact with the Borlase family and had contacted the appropriate people on their behalf.
"As their Federal Member, I have worked on their behalf and contacted the relevant people.
"I have done everything I can and have forwarded all the relevant documents from the department and the minister to them," Dr Webster said.
Ms Bond described the Borlase family as valued community members.
They are involved in the community through their work, church, and through their children's sports.
Son Jude is completing his VCE at Holy Trinity College in Horsham, and if they can't remain here, it will be very disruptive to his schooling.
Daughter Hannah finished year 12 last year but can't enter university. She can't get her HECS because she isn't a citizen and is not an international student because she lives in Australia, Ms Bond explained.
"Jude is a budding athlete and has represented the Wiimmera in cricket and football."
She said she understood delays in getting their residency rubber stamped in Canberra had been costly for the family too.
"If they are sent back to Zimbabwe due to these delays, it will be very costly for them to return.
"They need action now so they can continue their lives in the Wimmera, " Ms Bond said.
Mr Borlase is now on leave and the family is packing up their home in Horsham and preparing to leave so as not to overstay their visa.
"We would like to stay or to return to Australia," Mr Borlase said.
To do that Mr Borlase needs a sponsor and has sent his resume out to possible employers.
"We have no complaints about Australia. The people have been good to us.We love it here.rubber-stamped in Canberra had been costly for the family,
"The only issue we had was with the immigration system, and that has been difficult," he said.
A spokesperson for the Home Affairs Office said they were unable to comment on individual cases due confidentiality reasons.
The Immigration website states that residency process should take about 3.5 to 4 years in total to gain full residency.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.